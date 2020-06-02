Indonesia live cattle ban invalid: court

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Federal Court has ruled the 2011 live export ban was unreasonable and invalid. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Indonesia live cattle ban invalid: court

By Margaret Scheikowski

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 11:35:21

A federal Labor minister’s decision to ban farmers from exporting live cattle to Indonesia for six months in 2011 was unreasonable and invalid, a court has ruled.

The then-agriculture minister Joe Ludwig acted recklessly and committed “misfeasance in public office”, Justice Steven Rares ruled on Tuesday.

The Federal Court class action, led by Brett Cattle Company, claimed the ban cost them hundreds of millions of dollars.

The issue of live exports had been controversial for many years but became volcanic when a May 2011 ABC Four Corners program aired footage showing the poor treatment of animals in facilities in Indonesia.

The judge said the minister made the ban order “shutting his eyes to the risk that it might be invalid and to the damage that it was calculated to cause persons in the position of Brett Cattle”.

He was satisfied the minister was recklessly indifferent regarding his ability to make such an order without power of exception, and to the injury it would produce.

“Such a total prohibition was capricious and unreasonable and made the ban order invalid,” the judge said.

“I have found that, had the minister acted lawfully, he would have made a control order on about 9 or 10 June 2011 that contained an exceptions power and that Elders and Santori would have been able to obtain approvals to export to Indonesia under it without delay.”

He ordered the minister and the Commonwealth pay the legal costs of the proceedings, noting Brett Cattle was entitled to substantial damages.

The parties would need to return to court at a later date in order to determine compensation for the class action members.

Latest news

virus diseases

Qld apologises to family of 'virus' man

Queensland authorities say they'll never know if a man who tested positive then negative for coronavirus after his death was ever infected.

crime, law and justice

Indonesia live cattle ban invalid: court

The banning of Australian farmers from exporting live cattle to Indonesia for six months in 2011 was unreasonable and invalid, a court has ruled.

inquest

Qld child safety 'failed' Mason Lee

Queensland's child safety department failed in its duty to protect toddler Mason Jet Lee from serious harm in the months before his death, a coroner says.

politics

Employers seek construction award changes

The construction industry has called for temporary changes to awards to help the sector survive the coronavirus pandemic.

politics

Healthcare workers act over NSW pay freeze

Nurses and other healthcare workers will begin taking industrial action in their own time to protest the NSW government's proposed 12-month public pay freeze.

news

virus diseases

Qld apologises to family of 'virus' man

Queensland authorities say they'll never know if a man who tested positive then negative for coronavirus after his death was ever infected.

sport

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Trump vows to end violent US protests

President Donald Trump has pledged to end the looting and violence, saying he would deploy the military if governors refused to call out the National Guard.