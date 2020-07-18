Indonesia reports 84 new virus deaths

Indonesia has reported 1462 new coronavirus infections, bringing total cases to 83,130, its Health Ministry said.

The number of fatalities from COVID-19 rose by 84 on Friday to 3957, ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

The Philippines has regiatered another 17 deaths and 1841 additional infections, with the capital Manila still accounting for the bulk of newly confirmed cases and casualties.

In a bulletin, the ministry said on Friday total deaths had reached 1660 while confirming infections had risen to 63,001.

India has crossed one million cases, third only to the United States and Brazil, prompting concerns about its readiness to confront an inevitable surge which could overwhelm hospitals and test the country’s feeble health care system.

A surge of 34,956 new cases in the past 24 hours took the national total to 1,003,832.

The Health Ministry also reported a record number of 687 deaths for a total of 25,602.

Tokyo has reported 293 new infections, the highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak.

This is the fourth time in the past 10 days that the record has been broken in the Japanese capital.

In Hong Kong, authorities reported 50 locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Friday, stoking further concern about an escalating third wave of infections in the global financial hub.

Including imported cases, the number of new cases in the past 24 hours was 58, taking the tally since late January to 1714 patients, 10 of whom had died.

Hong Kong on Thursday posted 63 locally transmitted cases, its highest for one day.

