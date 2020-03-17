Indonesian president to take COVID-19 test

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on citizens to keep their distance from each other as the number of coronavirus cases in the country reaches more than a hundred and a government minister tested positive for COVID-19.

“Under the current circumstances, it is time for us to work from home, study from home and worship from home,” Widodo said in a statement broadcast on national television.

Widodo also said he would take a test for the coronavirus after the government announced on Saturday that transport minister Budi Karya Sumadi had contracted the virus.

The number of people who have tested positive in Indonesia reached 117, with 21 new cases since Saturday, 19 of which were in Jakarta.

The country has reported five deaths so far.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said the capital could impose a lockdown but such measures would be consulted first with the national disaster mitigation agency.

Some regional governments have taken measures to temporarily close schools, entertainment centres and tourist destinations, and to cancel public gatherings.