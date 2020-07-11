Indoor airborne virus spread possible: WHO

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Starbucks says it will require customers to wear masks at all of its cafes in the United States. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Indoor airborne virus spread possible: WHO

By AAP

July 11, 2020

2020-07-11 05:41:32

The World Health Organisation is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions – after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.

In an open letter published this week in a journal, two scientists from Australia and the US wrote that studies have shown “beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets small enough to remain aloft in the air”.

The researchers, along with more than 200 others, appealed for authorities including the WHO to adopt more stringent protective measures.

WHO has long dismissed the possibility that the coronavirus is spread in the air except for certain risky medical procedures, such as when patients are first put on breathing machines.

In a change to its previous thinking, WHO noted on Thursday that studies evaluating COVID-19 outbreaks in restaurants, choir practices and fitness classes suggested the virus might have been spread in the air.

Airborne spread “particularly in specific indoor locations, such as crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces over a prolonged period of time with infected persons cannot be ruled out,” the organisation said.

Still, officials also pointed out that other modes of transmission – like contaminated surfaces or close contacts between people in such indoor environments – might also have explained the disease’s spread.

WHO’s stance also recognised the importance of people spreading COVID-19 without symptoms, a phenomenon the organisation has long downplayed.

WHO has repeatedly said such transmission is “rare” despite a growing consensus among scientists globally that asymptomatic spread likely accounts for a significant amount of transmission.

The agency said that most spread is via droplets from infected people who cough or sneeze, but added that people without symptoms are also capable of transmitting the disease.

“The extent of truly asymptomatic infection in the community remains unknown,” WHO said.

It comes as health authorities, officials and businesses urged the use of face coverings around the world.

Spain’s Balearic Islands will make wearing face masks in public compulsory at all times from Monday, joining Catalonia in going further than a central government directive that mandates their use only when in close proximity to others.

Catalonia’s order began on Thursday just as tourists were starting to return after coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions lifted.

In Belgium, the government’s health advisers have recommended wearing masks in shops to keep the spread of the coronavirus at its current low level.

The health ministry’s scientific advisory body said face masks play a crucial role in limiting the diffusion of droplets of respiratory secretions potentially carrying the deadly virus.

Among the measures adopted to fight the virus, the Belgian government has made the use of masks compulsory on public transportation but customers still have the option to run errands without any protection.

The health superior council said it recommends masks in shops because physical distancing is difficult in stores.

Coffee chain Starbucks said on Thursday it will require customers to wear masks at all of its cafes in the United States.

The company said that customers who are not covering their faces will still be able to order at drive-throughs or delivery.

Starbucks said the move, which comes into effect on July 15, was part of an “effort in prioritising the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers”.

Latest sport

Formula One

Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice

Max Verstappen has wrapped up Styria GP practice with the fastest time, while Australian Daniel Ricciardo was lucky to be unhurt after crashing into a wall.

rugby union

Reds and Rebels in historic Super draw

The Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds have played out a Super Rugby AU stalemate after featuring in a historic extra-time encounter.

rugby league

Mitchell on report as Souths beat Tigers

South Sydney have scored a win over Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium, but it could cost them Latrell Mitchell who was put on report late in the game.

rugby union

Reds and Rebels in historic Super draw

The Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds have played out a Super Rugby AU stalemate after featuring in a historic extra-time encounter.

soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League's operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

news

epidemic and plague

Vic virus will be worse before it's better

Victoria's chief health officer has warned of worse to come, as the state notches the highest daily increase in cases, but says the virus isn't out of control.

sport

Formula One

Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice

Max Verstappen has wrapped up Styria GP practice with the fastest time, while Australian Daniel Ricciardo was lucky to be unhurt after crashing into a wall.

world

virus diseases

WHO posts record high global virus cases

The WHO says the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in the US, Brazil and India.