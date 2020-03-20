Indoor event limit to prevent virus spread

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australians have been told to only meet in rooms of one person every four square metres. Image by Mal Fairclough/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Indoor event limit to prevent virus spread

By Rebecca Gredley and Finbar O'Mallon

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 17:21:19

Australians will have to space themselves out one person for every four square metres for indoor gatherings of less than 100 people.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has introduced the new measure as part of a crackdown on activities to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“So for example … if you’ve got a meeting room or something like that, that’s 100 square metres, then you can have 25 people in that room,” he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

“I know these rules will take some time for people to get used to, but I would ask people to move as quickly as they can.”

The new limit comes into effect on Friday, with the government saying cinemas and theatres would have to reduce the density of patrons.

Restaurants would also need to rethink how many people they allowed in.

Families would be allowed to sit together at entertainment venues, with all venues expected to provide hand sanitiser and be frequently cleaning.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said people should be practising social distancing whenever possible by keeping 1.5 metres apart from each other.

“That’s why we have guidelines for people in gatherings of less than 100,” Professor Murphy said.

“There’s no point having a gathering of 20 people if it’s in a tiny room and you’re all together.”

Mr Morrison acknowledged the new guidelines would mean a lot of change for venues and people.

“Every Australian has a role to play to slow this virus,” Mr Morrison said.

“Don’t wait to see a sign, don’t wait for any other specific instruction.”

Latest news

politics

Banks hand loan lifeline to small business

The big four banks will allow small businesses to defer loan repayments for six months in a bid to ward off the economic shock of the coronavirus cris.

health

Positive virus tests on Aust-NZ cruise

Four people on the Ruby Princess cruise which returned to Sydney from NZ have tested positive to coronavirus, with at least one additional case possible.

politics

Indoor event limit to prevent virus spread

The federal government has introduced a limit of one person every four square metres for gatherings of less than 100 people to stop the spread of coronavirus.

politics

Keep your distance to slow virus spread

Stricter rules have been put in place for indoor gatherings as Australians are urged to stay away from others as a civic duty to slow the spread of coronavirus.

crime, law and justice

Qld teen's murderer had killed before

The Queensland man convicted of murdering pregnant teen sex worker Tiffany Taylor in 2015 murdered his elderly neighbour about 40 years earlier.

news

politics

Banks hand loan lifeline to small business

The big four banks will allow small businesses to defer loan repayments for six months in a bid to ward off the economic shock of the coronavirus cris.

sport

Australian rules football

Daw named for remarkable AFL comeback

North Melbourne's Majak Daw will play his first AFL game since 2018, completing a fairytale comeback from career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

world

virus diseases

Normal rules no longer apply: UN chief

"We are in an unprecedented situation and the normal rules no longer apply," UN chief Antonio Guterres says as the world grapples with the spread of COVID-19.