The fitness industry wants to clarify whether personal training can only be offered outdoors. Image by John Fotiadis/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Industry calls for clarity on gym closures

By Benita Kolovos

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 15:56:13

The fitness industry is calling on the federal government to provide clarity around the closure of gyms as it tries to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.  

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday a shutdown of non-essential venues, including entertainment venues, cinemas, casinos, nightclubs, indoor sports venues and gyms, by midday on Monday.

Many gyms have since shut their doors but those within the industry remain confused, given the various types of facilities and services they offer.

“It is still unclear if services offered within the fitness industry can continue to operate,” Fitness Australia chief executive Barrie Elvish said in a statement.

“For example, can a PT (personal trainer) continue to train a client indoors in a 1:1 environment provided all social distancing measures are in place? Or can these services only be offered outdoors?”

The industry body is also seeking clarification around the timeframe of the closures, which will remain in force until midnight on April 13 but may be extended.

Fitness Australia has more than 3500 business members and more than 19,000 fitness professionals who are directly impacted by the closures.

“We are doing everything we can to support our industry and provide them with clear information,” Mr Elvish said.

It was vital people continued to remain active while social distancing, he said. 

“Keeping active during a time of isolation and uncertainty is extremely important for our mental health and as an industry, it is our mission to ensure people can continue to exercise safely,” he said. 

Some major gyms franchises are working to upload their classes online for members to follow from home, while others are taking workouts outdoors. 

Keep It Cleaner founders Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw, meanwhile, are hosting free classes on Wednesdays and Friday mornings via Instagram and Facebook. 

“With recent events taking place around the world, we understand that moving your body and calming your mind may be more challenging,” Ms Henshaw said. 

“We want to offer ways in which we can continue to stay virtually connected but also encourage mental health and wellbeing during this challenging time.”

Kayla Itsines, who operates the world’s most popular women’s fitness app SWEAT, recently adjusted her original program to be “home-friendly”.

All that is required to complete the 24-week program now is a chair, skipping rope and dumbells, the South Australian shared on Instagram. 

