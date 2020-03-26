Morrison rules out UK-style wage subsidy

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Thousands have lost their jobs as businesses shut down to counter the spread of COVID-19. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Morrison rules out UK-style wage subsidy

By Colin Brinsden

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 17:20:00

Business groups, Labor and unions want the Morrison government to follow the UK and introduce a wage subsidy rather than let jobless people queue for days for benefits during the coronavirus crisis.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison isn’t having a bar of it, insisting the government is already providing money to business to help them retain their staff.

He said one of the weaknesses of a wage subsidy would be that an entirely new payment system would need to be built for that to be achieved.

“(Such a system) is never done quickly and has never done well and that will put at great risk the sort resources we are trying to get to people,” the prime minister told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

“The best way to get get help to people is through the existing payment channels, through the existing tax system arrangements. That was the lesson from the GFC.”

Under the government’s scheme, a worker would have to be sacked before they see any benefits.

But a wage subsidy would guarantee a business could pay at least part of their workers’ wages without having to lay them off and so potentially keep skilled workers who might not return when the virus is declared over.

Labor says the government is not doing enough in providing an incentive for people to be kept in work.

“The government has made a deliberate decision to shift people from work to welfare,” Opposition industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke told reporters in Sydney.

“The Centrelink queues at the moment we are seeking are showing exactly that.”

Thousands have already lost their jobs as businesses shut down, either voluntarily or forced, to counter the spread of COVID-19.

“The last 48 hours have been an absolutely shocking time for working Australians,” ACTU secretary Sally McManus told ABC radio.

Out-of-work people are queuing outside Centrelink offices for a third day in a row as the government’s welfare services online portal struggles to keep up with demand.

“There would be no lines outside Centrelink if we had a wage subsidy like the UK,” Ms McManus said.

Employers and employees would have certainty that 80 per cent of wages would be covered, she said.

Under the government’s plan to temporarily double the Jobseeker allowance – previously known as Newstart – people will have to wait five weeks to get that extra benefit.

The Australian Retailers Association, Australian Industry Group, the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia and the Small Business Ombudsman are among those urging the government to introduce a wage subsidy.

Ai Group’s chief executive Innes Willox warned the government to be prepared to maintain its assistance to business for at least a year and well after the crisis is declared over.

“One day, when this is over, business won’t just return to normal the next day, it is going to take time for business to get up and running again,” he told ABC radio.

This will put even more pressure on the federal budget that will now sink into deficit rather than the long-promised surplus.

Westpac economists expect a deep recession – the first in nearly three decades – and a spike in the unemployment rate to 11 per cent by mid-2020, more than double the rate it is now.

As such they expect the budget position will deteriorate sharply over this year and next.

From a balanced position in 2018/19, they expect the budget will sink into a $90 billion deficit in 2019/20 and then $160 billion in 2020/21 – taking into account the government’s stimulus measures and the deterioration in the economy.

Latest sport

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

rugby league

Richardson walks away from South Sydney

Shane Richardson has quit as South Sydney's general manager of football in a bid to slash running costs at the NRL club.

news

health

School's out in more states to slow virus

Leaders are looking at tougher restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus but health officials caution the effects won't be seen for at least a week.

sport

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

world

politics

US Senate passes $US2 trillion relief bill

A $US2 trillion stimulus package to help workers and industries impacted by the coronavirus outbreak has been passed unanimously by the US Senate.