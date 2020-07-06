Industry slams NSW-Vic border shutdown

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The closure of the NSW/Victorian border has been slammed as hobbling Australia's economic recovery. Image by AP PHOTO

politics

Industry slams NSW-Vic border shutdown

By Matt Coughlan

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 18:05:03

A major employer group has warned a “Berlin Wall” between Victoria and NSW will severely hamper Australia’s economic recovery.

Federal MPs and senators based near the border have also raised concerns, with Nationals accusing state governments of punishing regional communities over the Melbourne outbreak.

The Victoria-NSW border will close at midnight on Tuesday night as states desperately try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Permits will be issued to people who need to cross the border for work or health care.

Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox said the closure would pull the rug out from under the economic recovery and spark chaos.

“The border closure puts up a Berlin Wall between our two biggest states which represent more than half our national economy, and cuts in two our country’s main economic artery,” he said.

“It is a sledgehammer approach when what is required is focused strategy that is community and hot-spot based and not based on arbitrary borders that split communities.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the decision was necessary but couldn’t say how long the border would remain closed for.

“I hope it’s not for too long because it obviously has an economic impact and people’s jobs are at risk,” he told 2GB radio on Monday.

“But they’re equally at risk if the outbreak goes further than it is now.”

Albury-Wodonga has Australia’s only cross-border health service, with cancer treatment and dialysis on the NSW side.

The maternity unit is at the Victorian campus.

Independent MP Helen Haines, who is based in Wodonga, said locals needed certainty that health care and business wouldn’t be affected.

“I don’t want to hear of one case where someone on one side of the border is not able to access critical health care on the other because of a health crisis,” she said.

Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie, whose office is in Wodonga, criticised the “one size fits all” approach of shutting down the borders.

Mr Willox said freight should be waved through without any delay, warning traffic jams at borders could cause huge economic cost.

Victorian authorities recorded 127 new coronavirus cases on Monday, while two men died in the state to take the national toll to 106.

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott said virus outbreaks needed to be managed to protect livelihoods.

“This is an extreme measure and hopefully a temporary one because the country can’t afford to continuously go from one extreme to the other,” she said.

