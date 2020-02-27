Infants ‘multi-task’ in bilingual homes

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Babies in bilingual homes learn to switch their focus of attention more quickly, researchers say. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Infants ‘multi-task’ in bilingual homes

By Nilima Marshall

February 27, 2020

2020-02-27 11:18:32

Babies from bilingual families are better at switching their attention from one task to another compared with infants from homes where only one language is spoken, according to new research.

Scientists studying nine-month-old babies have have found that those from bilingual homes are able to change their focus “more quickly and more frequently” than those from monolingual homes.

Doctor Dean D’Souza, a senior lecturer in Psychology at Anglia Ruskin University and lead author on the study, said: “Bilingual environments may be more variable and unpredictable than monolingual environments – and therefore more challenging to learn in.

“We know that babies can easily acquire multiple languages, so we wanted to investigate how they manage it.

“Our research suggests that babies in bilingual homes adapt to their more complex environment by seeking out additional information.”

A team of scientists, led by Anglia Ruskin University, used eye-tracking technology to record the gaze of 102 babies, aged between seven and nine months.

Of them, 51 were raised in bilingual homes while the rest came from monolingual homes.

The researchers said they used infants within that age group “to rule out any benefits gained from being able to speak a second language”, so their study could focus solely on the effects hearing two or more languages.

The team found that babies from bilingual homes were 33 per cent faster at redirecting their attention towards a new picture when it appeared on the screen.

When shown two pictures side by side, these babies were found to shift attention from one picture to another more frequently than monolingual babies.

The researchers say their results suggest bilingual babies “were exploring more of their environment”.

Dr D’Souza added: “Scanning their surroundings faster and more frequently might help the infants in a number of ways.

“For example, redirecting attention from a toy to a speaker’s mouth could help infants to match ambiguous speech sounds with mouth movements.”

As part of the next step, the researchers looking into whether this faster and more frequent switching in infancy can have a longer-lasting developmental impact.

The findings are published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Farmer researchers warn AFL on head knocks

Graham "Polly" Farmer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after tests on tissue from the AFL great's brain.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus a concern for Olympics: Thorpe

Australia's Olympic great Ian Thorpe says he'd definitely be worried about the potential impact of coronavirus on athletes at the Tokyo Games.

cricket

Aussies claim T20 series over South Africa

Australia have claimed their fourth straight T20 international series victory, smashing South Africa by 97 runs in Cape Town to take the three-match series 2-1.

rugby league

Tonga NRL appeal rugby league's ban

Tonga's banned rugby league board have appealed their expulsion by the IRL, leaving the high-profile drama to drag on for another three weeks.

soccer

Popovic airs concerns about coronavirus

Perth Glory want their Asian Champions League match in South Korea postponed amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

news

disease

Doctors feel effect of virus paranoia

An Asian doctor at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital was told by family to stay away from a child she was treating amid fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

Farmer researchers warn AFL on head knocks

Graham "Polly" Farmer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after tests on tissue from the AFL great's brain.

world

homicide

Gunman kills five at at Milwaukee brewery

Five people have been killed by a gunman at a brewery complex in the Wisconsin city of Milwaukee.