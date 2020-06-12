Melbourne protest organisers fined by cops

Three organisers of Melbourne’s Black Lives Matter protest have been fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions almost a week after the event brought thousands to the CBD.

But Victoria Police say they won’t fine anyone else over Saturday’s rally against Aboriginal deaths in custody and in solidarity with protests in the US.

The fines come as Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has ruled out publicly naming a man who tested positive for coronavirus after attending the event.

Victoria Police confirmed on Friday it had handed fines of $1652 each to three organisers of the protest, which was spearheaded by the Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance.

Two fines were issued late on Thursday and another was issued on Friday morning.

They are the only fines identified in a weekly police roundup of COVID-19 infringements despite officers conducting 1740 spot checks since Monday.

No further fines will be issued over the protest, Victoria Police says.

“As part of the post-event investigation, police considered a range of factors in relation to further enforcement activity but we have ultimately determined this to be the appropriate outcome,” the force said in a statement.

Ms Mikakos has ruled out naming a man in his 30s who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending Saturday’s rally wearing a mask and with no symptoms.

Doing so would breach the state’s Health Records Act and could also act as a deterrent to people getting tested, the minister said.

“We want to not do anything to discourage people from coming forward,” she said on Friday.

“If people now are exhibiting symptoms, then we would urge them to go forward and to get tested.”

The man developed symptoms on Sunday, with health officials believing it’s highly unlikely he contracted the virus at the protest.

Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said there is a low risk that he passed the virus on to others too, given he had no symptoms and was wearing a mask.

Officials have now tracked down the infected protester’s close contacts, including a “small group of friends” he attended the event with, and they have entered quarantine.

The man didn’t have the COVIDSafe app downloaded.

Four fresh cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Victoria on Friday, but none are believed to be linked to the protest.

One was detected through routine testing, two are in hotel quarantine and the last is under investigation.

Victoria has now recorded 1703 cases, but only 49 of them are active with 1632 people having recovered from the condition while 19 have died.

Five people are currently in hospital, including one in intensive care.

Of the total cases, 179 are believed to be from community transmission.

The Refugee Action Collective plans to hold eight small rallies across Melbourne on Saturday afternoon against the long-term detention of asylum seekers, including in hotel rooms.

Ms Mikakos said they should reconsider.

“I would be discouraging any protest activity at this time regardless of the cause,” she said.