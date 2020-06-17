Infigen gets $835m rival takeover bid

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Wind farm operator Infigen Energy has received a higher takeover bid from Spain's Iberdrola. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

alternative energy

Infigen gets $835m rival takeover bid

By AAP

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 09:39:09

Wind farm operator Infigen Energy has received a rival takeover bid from Spanish utility Iberdrola valuing it at $835 million.

It says Iberdrola has agreed to pay Infigen shareholders a price of 86 cents a share, a 7.5 per cent improvement on a takeover bid by UAC, a unit of Philippines conglomerate Ayala Corp. 

Shares in Infigen surged more than 35 per cent earlier this month after it received the 80 cents-a-share offer from UAC.

It termed the timing of UAC’s bid “opportunistic” and rejected the offer.

Infigen says Iberdrola’s offer follows an extended period of engagement regarding potential co-operation or a control transaction.

The company says its largest shareholder, TCI Funds, has signed a pre-bid agreement to sell a 20 per cent stake to the Spanish energy company, subject to the takeover getting approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board and no superior offer emerging.

Its board has recommended Iberdrola’s takeover offer to shareholders, saying it is less conditional overall and is also not subject to the due diligence and disclosure conditions contained in the UAC offer.

Iberdrola has also offered to extend an unsecured loan on arm’s-length terms to Infigen if its lenders call for a debt review.

Infigen operates assets with a capacity of about 670 megawatts in NSW, SA and WA, Victoria and Queensland. It has another 700 MW renewable capacity under construction. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hawks waiting on final O'Meara clearance

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson is "reasonably comfortable" injured vice-captain Jaeger O'Meara will be cleared to take on Richmond in the AFL on Thursday.

virus diseases

NY governor Cuomo gives US Open go- ahead

The US Open will take place between August 31-September 13 after plans were approved by governor of New York Andrew Cuomo.

Australian rules football

AFL Tribunal bans Eagles' McGovern

West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern will miss Saturday night's clash with Brisbane after the AFL Tribunal upheld his ban.

rugby league

Knights re-sign Ponga on rich NRL deal

The Newcastle Knights have re-signed star fullback Kalyn Ponga until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

rugby league

Raiders apply to return home to Canberra

The Canberra Raiders are working with officials on returning to GIO Stadium as soon as their round-eight clash with St George Illawarra.

news

health

NSW premier blasts SA 'bubble' exclusion

The NSW premier has criticised South Australia's decision to exclude her state from a travel bubble with WA, NT and Tasmania.

sport

Australian rules football

Hawks waiting on final O'Meara clearance

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson is "reasonably comfortable" injured vice-captain Jaeger O'Meara will be cleared to take on Richmond in the AFL on Thursday.

world

international relations

North Korea blows up liaison office

North Korea has destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office near the South Korean border in a major setback to relations between the neighbours.