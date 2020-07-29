Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Prices paid by consumers dropped 1.9 per cent in the June quarter. Image by (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

economic indicator

Inflation fell 1.9 pct in June quarter

By Derek Rose

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 11:59:30

The prices paid on consumer goods dropped by 1.9 per cent in the June quarter, the largest quarterly fall in the 72-year history of the Consumer Price Index.

The result was mainly the result of federal government’s nationwide emergency free child care policy, the free pre-school that was provided in NSW, Victoria and Queensland, as well as a 19.3 per cent slide in the price of petrol as oil prices collapsed during the coronavirus crisis.

“Excluding these three components, the CPI would have risen 0.1 per cent in the June quarter,” Australian Bureau of Statistics chief economist Bruce Hockman said.

The result was largely in line with economists expectations for inflation to drop by around 2.0 per cent.

There were, however, notable increases in the prices of certain goods.

The price of cleaning supplies rose 6.2 per cent, non-durable household good prices such as toilet paper increased 4.5 per cent, furniture prices rose 3.8 per cent, and household appliance prices increased by 3.0 per cent.

“High demand saw a reduction in specials and genuine price increases on a range of long-life products such as canned tuna and canned meat, rice and pasta,” the ABS said.

Overall the annual inflation rate was a negative 0.3 per cent in the year to June, just the third time since 1949 that annual inflation has been negative.

The other two times were in 1962 and 1997-98, Mr Hockman said.

By 1155 AEST, the Australian dollar was buying 71.65 US cents after initially dropping following the inflation announcement. It is still higher from 71.32 US cents at Tuesday’s close.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Tigers regain skipper for Dogs AFL clash

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed his skipper Trent Cotchin is fit to face the Western Bulldogs but key defender David Astbury remains sidelined.

Australian rules football

AFL cautions coaches over umpire criticism

The AFL has released a strongly-worded statement telling coaches to stop criticising umpires after Alastair Clarkson's explosive post-match press conference.

cricket

Aust to adapt if no red-ball prep: Warner

David Warner says it is possible Australia won't have any red-ball matches before their first Test against India but they just have to adapt to the situation.

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

Australian rules football

Lions' McStay facing two-game AFL ban

Brisbane swingman Daniel McStay is facing a two-week AFL ban for making forceful front-on contact against Melbourne's Neville Jetta in last Sunday's clash.

news

safety of citizens

Vic records 295 COVID cases, nine deaths

Victoria has recorded 295 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more people have died from the virus, taking the national death toll to 176.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers regain skipper for Dogs AFL clash

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed his skipper Trent Cotchin is fit to face the Western Bulldogs but key defender David Astbury remains sidelined.

world

virus diseases

WHO says coronavirus 'likes all weather'

The WHO has suggested the six-month length of the coronavirus pandemic so far shows that the season does not affect the transmission of the virus.