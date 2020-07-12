Two new coronavirus cases in Queensland

Tourists continue to stream into Queensland as the state recorded two new cases of COVID-19.

But Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the new cases are ADF personnel who have been in isolation since returning recently from overseas.

“They are not considered a risk to the public,” she said.

The new cases reported on Saturday came after three days without any cases being detected in Queensland.

They bring the number of active cases in Queensland to three.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones appealed to people to listen to health advice, saying the latest cases show Queensland is “not out of the woods”.

“Now is not the time to relax,” she said.

“Now is not the time to be lax with social distancing. Now is the time to step up and make sure you continue to practice social distancing wherever you are.”

The Sunshine State opened its borders on Friday to interstate travellers, apart from those who have been in Victoria during the past 14 days, for the first time since March 25.

Carloads of tourists were backed up on Gold Coast roads on Saturday as police checked border passes.

But the queues were far shorter than the 12-kilometre lines reported by the Australian Traffic Network on Friday.

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate welcomed the travellers, saying “without the traffic you wouldn’t have the tourism influx”.

He said the average hotel occupancy was already surpassing 75 per cent in a much-needed boost for the tourism industry.

“The signals are out there that the Gold Coast is open for business,” Mr Tate said on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said police had intercepted 32,000 vehicles entering Queensland since July 3 and turned away 1542 people.

Queensland’s airports are also teeming with interstate arrivals keen to soak up the sun and warmer weather, with another 4500 expected to touch down over the weekend.

On Friday, there had been almost 314,000 downloads of the week-long border pass needed to enter the state.

Anyone who experiences symptoms within two weeks of their arrival in Queensland must get tested or face a $4004 fine.

There have been 1070 confirmed cases in Queensland and 417,970 tests have been conducted