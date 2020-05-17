Info from ‘Dr Google’ poses risk: study

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
People who lack health knowledge may not be aware the online advice they have been given is wrong. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

medical research

Info from ‘Dr Google’ poses risk: study

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 22:51:32

Health treatments and diagnosis from the comfort of home are becoming more prevalent in Australia and although at-home treatment is leading to fewer hospital readmissions and deaths, initial diagnoses made online can be risky, new studies have found. 

New research published in the Medical Journal of Australia from Edith Cowan University shows close to 40 per cent of Australians turn to “Dr Google” for online information to self-treat.

The study analysed 36 international mobile and web-based symptom “checkers” and found they produced the correct diagnosis as the first result just 36 per cent of the time, and within the top three results 52 per cent of the time.

The research also found the advice provided on when and where to seek health care was accurate 49 per cent of the time.

ECU lead author Michella Hill says the online tools can be unreliable and sometimes dangerous, with people acting on the impulses of the “cyberchondria effect”.

“We’ve all been guilty of being ‘cyberchondriacs’ and googling at the first sign of a niggle or headache,” Ms Hill said in a statement on Monday. 

“For people who lack health knowledge, they may think the advice they’re given is accurate or that their condition is not serious when it may be.”

Ms Hill said online information on when and where to seek health care was more accurate than for diagnoses. 

Advice for emergency and urgent care cases was appropriate around 60 per cent of the time but for non-emergencies, this figure dropped to 30 to 40 per cent.

“These sites are not a replacement for going to the doctor, but they can be useful in providing more information once you do have an official diagnosis,” she said.

A lack of government regulation and validation on where information is being sourced on websites was a concern for Ms Hill, along with the a lack of relevant Australian-centric information. 

“Generally the triage advice erred on the side of caution, which in some ways is good but can lead to people going to an emergency department when they really don’t need to,” she said. 

Meanwhile a study undertaken by the University of Newcastle and Epworth HealthCare found Hospital in the Home treatment could help patients access more health care from home, to free up services and financial strain in hospitals. 

Led by Associate Professor Michael Montalto, the study of multi-day hospital inpatient admissions from “principal referrer hospital members” found the proportion of patients who died in hospital was lower (0.3 per cent versus 1.4 per cent), and readmission within 28 days was less frequent (2.3 per cent versus 3.6 per cent) when HIH care was included.

“We found that HIH plays an important and growing role in care for patients with a range of hospital diagnoses,” Prof Montalto said in a statement on Monday.

“The challenge for health systems is to expand its role further and, more importantly, to carefully determine clinical areas in which HIH may be useful but is currently unused.”

Latest news

medical research

Info from 'Dr Google' poses risk: study

About 40 per cent of Australians turn to "Dr Google" for advice but get the correct diagnosis as the first result just 36 per cent of the time, a study shows.

health

Vic pubs and restaurants to reopen in June

Victorians will be able to eat and drink inside pubs, restaurants and cafes again from June 1, starting with up to 20 people.

virus diseases

New virus cases remain low as curbs ease

Australians have been warned the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, with new infections likely, as states and territories begin lifting a number of restrictions.

politics

China ignores Birmingham's phone call

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has tried to speak to his Chinese counterpart about a growing trade rift without any luck.

health

NSW virus success spurs COAG shakeup call

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the interstate COAG forum needs an urgent revamp while calling for economic reform, the cutting of red tape and GST talks.

news

health

Vic pubs and restaurants to reopen in June

Victorians will be able to eat and drink inside pubs, restaurants and cafes again from June 1, starting with up to 20 people.

sport

rugby league

Souths' Walker being blackmailed: reports

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in an incident in October 2019 which he now says has become part of a blackmail claim.

world

health

China opens more schools, revives flights

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in China, bringing the total to 4634 out of 82,947 cases recorded since the outbreak was first detected in Wuhan.