Inghams’ profit roasted by processing woes

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Inghams has reported a 69 per cent drop in first-half profit on processing setbacks. Image by AP PHOTO

earnings

Inghams’ profit roasted by processing woes

By Alex Druce

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 10:39:23

Poultry group Inghams has clipped its payout on a 69 per cent drop in first-half profit after last year’s processing setbacks blighted the firm’s balance sheet.

Net profit for the six months to December 28 fell by $58.2 million to $26.2 million as Inghams counted the cost of its failure to keep up with customer demand for chicken.

The business also cycled through a $28.1 million in net gain in the prior corresponding period following the sale of its Mitavite business. 

The company had already announced in August it expected costs to soar after efforts to streamline its processing network faltered.

That news sent the company’s shares down 20 per cent in a day before they bottomed out at a more than two-year low of $2.89 in October. 

By 1030 AEDT on Friday, the company’s share price had slipped by 1.1 per cent to $3.60. 

Managing director Jim Leighton said Friday’s result was in line with expectations, given the headwinds that hurt the company’s volumes, costs, mix and margin.

He also said the processing issues were now in the past.

“Pleasingly, operating momentum improved through the half and those issues are now behind us,” he said on Friday. 

Inghams’ first-half revenue ticked up 3.1 per cent to $1.3 billion as the company boosted core poultry volumes 4.1 per cent to 216,000 tonnes. 

Inghams will pay a fully franked interim dividend of 7.3 cents per share, down 1.7 cents from a year ago. 

INGHAMS COUNTS COST OF PROCESSING WOE

* Revenue up 3.1pct to $1.3b

* Net profit down 69pct to $26.2m

* Interim dividend 7.3 cents per share fully franked, down 1.7 cents from a year ago.

Latest sport

rugby union

Eddie Jones apologises after racism joke

Englnd's former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has apologised after making a bizarre remark about racism.

cricket

Warner, de Kock not planning to clear air

David Warner and Quinton de Kock, two of the main antagonists during Australia's ugly tour of South Africa in 2018, are set to cross paths again.

Australian rules football

Ratten buoyed by St Kilda's new attack

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten was pleased to see a revamped attack fire on all cylinders with eight goal kickers in the AFL pre-season win over Hawthorn.

Australian rules football

Hawks star Mitchell happy with AFL return

Ball magnet Tom Mitchell racked up 21 disposals in three quarters on return from a year out with a broken leg in Hawthorn's AFL pre-season defeat to St Kilda.

motor racing

Supercars gap on McLaughlin set to close

Ford flyer Scott McLaughlin cruised to the 2019 Supercars championship, but off-season technical changes could pave the way for Holden to secure one last title.

news

politics

Labor reveals 2050 net zero emissions goal

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese will outline his party's climate targets during a speech in Melbourne, including a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

sport

rugby union

Eddie Jones apologises after racism joke

Englnd's former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has apologised after making a bizarre remark about racism.

world

health

Hubei province: 411 new coronavirus cases

There's been 411 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in China's central Hubei province - reversing three consecutive days of declines.