Inquiry hears toll of NSW bushfire smoke

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Bushfire smoke haze drifted across vast areas of Australia, creating hazardous air quality.  Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Inquiry hears toll of NSW bushfire smoke

By Jodie Stephens

June 11, 2020

2020-06-11 16:20:40

When Courtney Partridge-McLennan went to bed for the night and bushfire smoke enveloped her NSW town, she wasn’t experiencing any asthma symptoms.

But the 19-year-old, who had never required hospitalisation for her asthma, died in her Glen Innes bedroom in November 2019 after suffering a “quite aggressive” attack.

Ms Partridge-McLennan was found in her bed with her phone torchlight on and her reliever medication close by.

“She did not have time to ask for help … I believe that she probably woke up mid-asthma attack,” her sister, Cherylleigh Partridge, told a NSW parliamentary inquiry into air quality on Wednesday.

Ms Partridge, who also has asthma, said it was only after her sister’s death that she began to see reports regarding hazardous air quality during the bushfire season.

“As far as her understanding of the harmfulness of bushfire smoke, the communities out here … don’t have air quality monitoring the same way that metropolitan areas do,” she said.

“It wasn’t until after my sister’s passing, and the South Coast fires kind of took off … where I began to see in the media that people were being recommended to wear P2 masks and to stay inside and activate air filters if they had access to them.”

Ms Partridge was giving evidence before a NSW upper house committee looking into the health impacts of poor air quality resulting from bushfires and drought.

Asthma Australia chief executive Michele Goldman told the inquiry smoke exposure impacts had been largely invisible and underestimated – but the health consequences need to be taken seriously.

The organisation is calling for a number of changes following the summer’s devastating bushfire season.

Asthma Australia wants more air quality testing stations, including in regional, rural and remote areas, and the consideration of temporary stations in more locations during extended periods of poor air quality.

Ms Goldman said they also recommended an air smart campaign addressing the dangers of smoke, much like the SunSmart campaign raised public awareness of skin cancer risks and prevention.

“We’re seeing the intensity and duration of fires increasing, we’re now starting to understand the true health impacts of exposure to smoke,” she told the inquiry on Wednesday.

“We need to ensure that the community both understand the potentially harmful impacts … and we need to give them the tools to be able to understand what air quality is like at any given time, on any given day in any given jurisdiction, and to have strategies that they can put in place to protect themselves.”

Other Asthma Australia recommendations include the development of a uniform approach to measuring and reporting air quality across the country and NSW government action to mitigate climate change.

The inquiry continues.

Latest sport

rugby league

Dragons capt disgusted by de Belin report

St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes says a report claiming Jack de Belin's presence at training has divided the players is disgusting.

rugby union

Brumbies want fast start in new Super comp

Leading the Australian conference when Super Rugby shut down, Brumbies coach Dan McKellar says his team can't afford a slow start in the new shortened league.

Australian rules football

AFL players to kneel for BLM movement

AFL players will take a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of Thursday night's Richmond and Collingwood clash at the MCG.

Australian rules football

Essendon player banned for virus breach

Essendon's Brandon Zerk-Thatcher has become the first AFL player banned for breaking the competition's coronavirus protocols.

cricket

ICC will make T20 WC decision next month

The ICC says it will make a decision on whether the T20 World Cup will go ahead in Australia later this year next month.

news

virus diseases

Vic BLM protester tests positive to virus

A man who went to Melbourne's Black Lives Matter protest at the weekend has now tested positive to coronavirus, authorities have confirmed.

sport

rugby league

Dragons capt disgusted by de Belin report

St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes says a report claiming Jack de Belin's presence at training has divided the players is disgusting.

world

virus diseases

Many European countries reopen borders

The OECD has warned of the economic effects that a second wave of coronavirus infections would cause around the world.