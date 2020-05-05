Three new Newmarch staff virus-positive

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A NSW inquiry continues into how sick passengers on the Ruby Princess were allowed to disembark. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

virus diseases

Three new Newmarch staff virus-positive

By AAP

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 08:31:13

At least three additional workers at the coronavirus-hit Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Tuesday two new aged care workers had at 8pm on Monday been diagnosed with COVID-19, while Newmarch House operators Anglicare on Tuesday morning confirmed another case.

The latter worker had operated solely in the facility’s coronavirus-positive ward.

A male resident at Newmarch House aged care died on Monday, meanwhile, taking the Caddens facility’s toll to 15 and the NSW death toll to 45.

Some 37 of the 100-odd Newmarch House residents have tested positive to the virus.

“Two new cases were from staff members at Newmarch House and detected as part of the screening process that has been put in place,” Dr Chant told reporters on Tuesday.

Anyone with respiratory symptoms should seek COVID-19 testing, she said.

Three new cases were recorded on Tuesday in NSW – the two Newmarch House workers and a health worker in western Sydney who did not work while infectious.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck on Monday said discussions were under way with some Newmarch House residents’ family members to remove them from the facility.

He said it could be eight weeks before the facility is coronavirus-free.

Meanwhile, the Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess cruise ship will begin its third round on Tuesday to help uncover the missteps of the ill-fated ship that has been linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections across Australia. 

The first two sittings included witness testimonies from the cruise ship’s doctor Ilse Von Watzdorf and the hotel manager on board, Charles Verwall.

The hearings will run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, with five new witnesses expected on Tuesday.

A seven-year-old schoolboy from Warragamba Public School in western Sydney was the sole new case of COVID-19 reported in NSW on Monday.

The school is now closed for intensive cleaning.

NSW has recorded 3035 COVID-19 cases, with 13 in intensive care.

Latest news

politics

Australia on verge of heading back to work

Australia's road back to the workplace will become clearer after federal and state leaders receive a top-level briefing on coronavirus safety.

virus diseases

Three new Newmarch staff virus-positive

The Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess is set to resume, while an additional three Newmarch House staff members have caught the coronavirus.

election

Barilaro backs Constance for Eden-Monaro

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro says he will be supporting Andrew Constance if he stands in Eden-Monaro, as Labor named Bega mayor Kristy McBain as its choice.

arrest

Vic cop suspended over Laidley photo leak

A Victorian police officer is expected to be charged over the leaking of photos of former AFL coach Dean Laidley inside a police station after he was arrested.

education

NSW return-to-school plans vary

Schools across the state have developed individual plans for returning to face-to-face learning from May 11 after COVID-19 disruptions.

news

politics

Australia on verge of heading back to work

Australia's road back to the workplace will become clearer after federal and state leaders receive a top-level briefing on coronavirus safety.

sport

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.