Inquiry resumes into Ruby Princess debacle

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A NSW inquiry continues into how sick passengers on the Ruby Princess were allowed to disembark. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

virus diseases

Inquiry resumes into Ruby Princess debacle

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 21:41:32

The Ruby Princess inquiry will hear from five new witnesses, as NSW recorded just one new positive COVID-19 case.

The Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess will commence its third round on Tuesday to help uncover the grave missteps of the ill-fated cruise ship that has been linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections across Australia. 

The first two sittings included witness testimonies from the cruise ship’s doctor Ilse Von Watzdorf and the hotel manager on board, Charles Verwall.

The hearings will run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 

A male resident at Newmarch House aged care died on Monday, taking the facility’s total to 15 and the NSW death toll to 45. 

A daily testing regime has been established for staff at the western Sydney nursing home to manage what is Australia’s second deadliest outbreak after the Ruby Princess.

Twenty-six staff and 37 of the 100-odd residents have tested positive to the virus since April 11.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck on Monday said discussions were under way with some Newmarch House residents’ family members to remove them from the facility.

He said it could be eight weeks before the facility is coronavirus-free.

Meanwhile, a seven-year-old schoolboy from Warragamba Public School was the sole new case of COVID-19 reported in NSW on Monday.

The school is now closed for intensive cleaning.

NSW has reported more than 3030 COVID-19 cases, of which 2328 people have recovered. 

There are currently 107 cases being treated by NSW Health, including 14 people in intensive care, with 10 of those requiring ventilators. 

arrest

Vic cop suspended over Laidley photo leak

A Victorian police officer is expected to be charged over the leaking of photos of former AFL coach Dean Laidley inside a police station after he was arrested.

education

NSW return-to-school plans vary

Schools across the state have developed individual plans for returning to face-to-face learning from May 11 after COVID-19 disruptions.

politics

Australia on verge of heading back to work

Australia's road back to the workplace will become clearer after federal and state leaders receive a top-level briefing on coronavirus safety.

sport

swimming

Sun Yang lodges appeal against suspension

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal against his eight-year suspension to the Swiss federal court.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.