Inquiry: Ruby Princess arrival accelerated

A Carnival Australia port agent has told the Ruby Princess special inquiry the cruise ship’s arrival was brought forward to ensure onboard COVID-19 swabs could be tested swiftly.

Yet passengers disembarked the ill-fated vessel in Sydney before test results were known.

Dobrila Tokovic told the commission on Wednesday the ship was supposed to arrive in Sydney at 6am on March 19 but instead arrived at 2.30am. It was then Ms Tokovic’s responsibility to collect 13 swabs from the ship’s medical centre and take them to a nearby driver.

Ms Tokovic also said it was her responsibility to organise an ambulance for two unwell passengers as instructed by the ship’s administration officer and onboard doctor.

She said she received a call from the onboard doctor, Ilse von Watzdorf, the evening before arrival. Dr von Watzdorf recommended ambulance personnel take special precautions when treating the patients, who had been swabbed for COVID-19.

The patients had already tested negative to influenza.

Ms Tokovic said earlier conversations had suggested NSW Health would board the ship as they had done upon the ship’s previous disembarkation in Sydney on March 8.

But she was told in the hours before the ship’s arrival this would not occur.

She said she wasn’t overly surprised by this decision due to previous experience.

“Having 100 people unwell for the duration of a cruise would not stand out as a significant number where I would go ‘oh wow they’ve got an outbreak’,” Ms Tokovic said.

Instead the roughly 2700 passengers were allowed to disembark the ship and were handed information cards and told to self-isolate for 14 days, she added.

This occurred before the results of the COVID-19 tests were known – which found that of the 13 patients tested for COVID-19, three were confirmed positive.

The commission also heard from NSW Ambulance’s Simeon Pridmore, who was escorted onto the ship by Ms Tokovic to collect one of the two passengers needing an ambulance.

Mr Pridmore said on Wednesday he’d been warned before boarding of COVID-19 concerns and was told 11 other people had been swabbed and were in isolation.

The special commission will continue to hear evidence on Wednesday and Friday and is expected to deliver its final report by mid-August on the ill-fated cruise ship, linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections across Australia.

The ship is en route to Manila after leaving Port Kembla two weeks ago.

Operator Princess Cruises on Wednesday also said in a statement the information given this week to a federal Senate Select Committee on the ship had demonstrated crew were in frequent liaison with on-shore authorities prior to arrival.

That included the notification the night before arrival that 128 people on board were unwell.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, meanwhile, on Wednesday said the earlier aggressive questioning of a NSW Health epidemiologist at the NSW probe was “out of line”.

NSW Health senior epidemiologist Kelly-Anne Ressler was reduced to tears on Tuesday when it was suggested there had been a “reprehensible shortcoming” by the department when passengers were allowed to disembark in Sydney.

“I found that very distressing … our nurses and doctors and first responders, they’re all doing a great job, but also spare a thought for our public health officials,” Mr Morrison told 2GB Radio.

“We’ve got to get to the truth of this stuff but my first blush on that one, and that’s not to call into question the independence of the commission, but I found that a bit out of line.”