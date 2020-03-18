International Anzac Day services cancelled

Australian-led international Anzac Day services have been cancelled as the government moves to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Commemorations at Gallipoli and on the Western Front will be among the events cancelled this year because of the global pandemic.

Veterans’ Affairs Minister Darren Chester said the decision to cancel was made with great regret, but the safety of people involved was paramount.

“We simply couldn’t be having large gatherings of 500 or 1000 people on Anzac Day on foreign soil this year,” he told ABC News Breakfast on Wednesday.

Large Anzac Day gatherings in Australian capital cities will go ahead in a different format.

The Canberra commemoration will be conducted on a smaller scale but televised nationally.

“We know that if we can reduce the spread of this virus we can save lives in our communities,” Mr Chester said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said all joint services including Gallipoli had been cancelled with deep sadness.

“The Gallipoli services in particular have become a pilgrimage of sorts for many New Zealanders,” she said in a statement.

“But with global travel restrictions and isolation requirements in place in most countries, it is simply not practical to hold this year’s event.”