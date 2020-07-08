International arrivals into WA capped

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Health Minister Roger Cook says international arrivals will be capped in WA due to COVID-19 rates. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

International arrivals into WA capped

By Rebecca Le May

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 15:34:22

International arrivals into Western Australia are being capped at 525 people each week to avoid straining the state’s COVID-19 hotel quarantining system.

On Tuesday, when two international flights from Singapore and Doha were set to bring in 245 passengers, Health Minister Roger Cook said the federal government had responded favourably to the request overnight.

“We need to slow the flow,” Mr Cook said.

“This is to ensure that we manage our arrivals and quarantine arrangements to the highest standards.

“If we’re inundated with returnees to Western Australia, we will struggle to provide the level of care that we expect.”

He said the cap would be implemented over the coming week, given various flights are already committed.

“We can’t simply turn the tap off but we do want to start getting on top of it.” 

Daily international arrivals in Sydney were capped at 450 on Sunday while all international flights are being diverted from virus-hit Victoria and as travellers appear to be diverting from Queensland, where the state government is charging for quarantine accommodation.

WA is drafting urgent legislation that would force all returning travellers to pay for their mandatory 14-day stays.

Meanwhile, after a recommendation from the state government, ticket sales for the July 19 AFL derby between West Coast and Fremantle have been temporarily suspended.

WA is tentatively scheduled to move into phase five of eased restrictions the day before, removing all remaining limits on gatherings and allowing 60,000 capacity crowds at Optus Stadium.

But the date could be pushed back, with authorities keeping a close watch on the outbreak in Victoria.

Mr Cook said he understood derby ticket sales had already reached 30,000, which is the capacity limit under phase four.

“If we get to the end of this week and we’re still not confident about the situation in regards to Victoria, then we need to push pause on phase five,” he said.

The last time WA recorded a community-based infection was April 11.

No new cases were recorded overnight, leaving the tally of active cases at 12.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch a 50/50 AFL prospect

Richmond forward Tom Lynch says he will train on Friday to try to overcome a broken finger and play against Sydney in their AFL game on the Gold Coast.

Australian rules football

AFL flag fancies Brisbane set for SCG test

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says five rounds isn't enough evidence to assess which teams are the AFL pacesetters as he plots Geelong's downfall in Sydney.

rugby league

Confusion over Fifita, Broncos re-sign Niu

Brisbane have confirmed they have re-signed NRL teen sensation Tesi Niu but there is uncertainty over the future of in-demand forward David Fifita.

Australian rules football

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they're uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

rugby union

Remote Rennie lays out Wallabies approach

Coach Dave Rennie sees youth and not overseas-based players as the way forward for the Wallabies as he continues to work remotely from New Zealand.

news

health

No checks on Melbourne flight to Sydney

Passengers on a Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Sydney disembarked without a COVID-19 health screening as NSW Health officials were busy with another flight.

sport

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch a 50/50 AFL prospect

Richmond forward Tom Lynch says he will train on Friday to try to overcome a broken finger and play against Sydney in their AFL game on the Gold Coast.

world

virus diseases

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.