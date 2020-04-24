International medical student visas eased

International students enrolled in medical courses will be able to work more hours than usual during the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government is relaxing the 40-hour per fortnight work limit in an attempt to boost the number of health and disability workers, having done the same for nursing students last month.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge said it made sense for the 8000 international students already working as aged and disability carers to do more hours.

The easing of rules in the disability sector will only apply to international students who are already in Australia and employed.

“Businesses that need to bring on new employees should still attempt to hire Australian workers first,” Mr Tudge said.

Similar arrangments for students working in supermarkets will end on May 1.

The minister said businesses have had enough time to recruit and train Australian staff.