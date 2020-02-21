Investigation of XPT derailment continues

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The XPT that crashed north of Melbourne, killing two people, was reportedly speeding. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

railway accident

Investigation of XPT derailment continues

By AAP

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 21:18:38

Investigations are continuing at the site of the train derailment in Melbourne’s north that left two people dead. 

The train’s driver, a 54-year-old man named by Nine newspapers as Canberra resident John Kennedy, and his pilot, a 49-year-old from Castlemaine in Victoria, were killed when the Sydney to Melbourne XPT diesel locomotive and five carriages came off tracks near Wallan Station, 60km north of the city on Thursday evening.

Eleven passengers were injured.

The train, carrying about 160 passengers, was reportedly meant to slow to 15km/h to divert through a “passing loop” at Wallan when it derailed. 

But passengers believe it had been moving much faster.

The train was running more than an hour behind schedule when it derailed just before 7.45pm.

Some passengers claimed they heard an onboard announcement saying the driver was trying to make up for a lost time before the crash, but police would not confirm this. 

They said it was a miracle more passengers weren’t hurt. 

Authorities have begun sifting through the derailment site, a notorious section of rail that had caused trouble for train drivers in the past.

“(The derailment) occurred over a section of track over which was awaiting maintenance,” Rail, Tram and Bus Union secretary Luba Grigorovitch said in a statement.

“Conditions were altered and V/Line drivers rightly refused to traverse this section over the past week.”

Another train derailed further up the line in January.

Asked about the claims, the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) said it was unable to provide comment while the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator conduct their investigations. 

The ARTC is in charge of rail maintenance, while the train is managed by Transport for NSW. The section of the track where the crash happened was commonwealth-owned. 

Transport for NSW secretary Rod Staples said the XPT trains – which are more than 40 years old – are “much loved” by customers and crew.

He insisted there was a “vigorous” maintenance process in place for the trains.

The ATSB said a preliminary investigation would be conducted within 30 days, with investigators looking at several factors, including speed.

It will take days to clear the tracks, with buses set to replace all Seymour, Shepparton and Albury train services until further notice. 

Latest news

health

Two more ship evacuees contract virus

The nation's chief medical officer says more cases are possible after four people brought back to Australia from a cruise ship in Japan contracted coronavirus.

railway accident

Investigation of XPT derailment continues

Speed may have been a factor in the derailment of a Melbourne-bound train where the driver and pilot were killed.

crime, law and justice

Hannah Clarke 'was scared to leave Rowan'

The family of domestic violence victim Hannah Clarke has described her as a brave and caring woman abused by an evil, manipulative husband.

crime, law and justice

Hannah Clarke 'was scared to leave Rowan'

The family of domestic violence victim Hannah Clarke has described her as a brave and caring woman abused by a manipulative husband.

accident (general)

Speed factor examined after XPT derailment

Speed may have been a factor in the derailment of a Melbourne-bound train where the driver and pilot were killed.

news

health

Two more ship evacuees contract virus

The nation's chief medical officer says more cases are possible after four people brought back to Australia from a cruise ship in Japan contracted coronavirus.

sport

cricket

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following the opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

world

health

SKorea scrambles as virus cases surge

Confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea have doubled overnight to 204, many traced to a patient who attended church services in Daegu.