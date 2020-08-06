Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A law change will help investigators identify people engaging in serious criminal internet activity. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Technology

Investigators to get new dark web powers

By Paul Osborne

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 18:05:57

Federal police and organised crime investigators will be empowered to kick down the digital door of criminals hiding in the dark web under a $1.7 billion government cyber security strategy.

The law change will allow the Australian Federal Police and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission to identify individuals and their networks engaging in serious criminal internet activity.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the $1.66 billion in spending represented the largest ever government financial commitment to cyber security.

It would also involve bolstering the cyber security of small and medium sized businesses and universities and helping families become more cyber aware.

“The 2020 strategy means that cyber security is a fundamental part of everyday life, so Australians can reap the benefits of the internet and the digital economy safely, and with confidence,” Mr Morrison said.

“We will protect our vital infrastructure and services from cyber attacks. We will support businesses to protect themselves so they can succeed in the digital economy.

“We will track criminals in the darkest corners of the internet to protect our families and children.”

Currently the AFP and the ACIC can only collect communications in relation to an investigation of a particular person or device, connected with a specific offence, under warrant.

But the dark web and encrypted communications apps make identifying suspects extremely difficult.

The new laws to be put to federal parliament would give the AFP and ACIC easier access to the computers used by criminals.

The plan will also provide $66 million towards a study of vulnerabilities in Australia’s major critical infrastructure and $67 million to improve collaboration between cyber security centres.

Cyber threats have risen during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first half of 2020, the Australian Cyber Security Centre identified and disrupted dozens of COVID-19 themed campaigns designed to distribute malicious software or harvest personal and financial information.

It is estimated that cyber incidents targeting small, medium and large businesses cost the economy up to $29 billion a year, with more businesses choosing to go online to sell their goods and services during the pandemic period.

In the past 12 months, the ACSC responded to 2166 cyber security incidents, but the real figure is believed to be much higher.

Latest sport

rugby league

V'landys rebukes Bennett for bubble breach

Peter V'landys claims Wayne Bennett and Paul Vaughan should know better than to put the NRL season at risk, with both facing two weeks in quarantine.

soccer

A-L could keep crowds despite virus case

Two A-League games could yet be played in front of crowds despite a positive COVID-19 case attending Sunday's game between Newcastle Jets and Western United.

cricket

Selectors mull bubble plans for summer

Australian cricket selectors will need to adjust to biosecurity measures this summer with an extended Test squad likely to stay together throughout the series.

rugby league

Vaughan sorry for NRL bubble breach

St George Illawarra forward Paul Vaughan admits it was selfish and reckless to break the NRL's bubble and dine out, placing him in two weeks' quarantine.

Australian rules football

Demons coach calls for Gawn protection

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his captain Max Gawn should get more protection from umpires, saying the star ruck is a target for AFL opponents every game.

news

health

Victorians urged not to panic buy meat

Victoria has recorded 471 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths, as tough new restrictions are introduced to slow the spread of coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

V'landys rebukes Bennett for bubble breach

Peter V'landys claims Wayne Bennett and Paul Vaughan should know better than to put the NRL season at risk, with both facing two weeks in quarantine.

world

disaster and accident

Lebanese mourn blast victims, seek missing

Lebanese rescue workers continue to search for survivors in the mangled wreckage of buildings after a massive explosion in Beirut killed at least 137 people.