Investors face another wild day on the ASX, with futures pointing to a sharp fall. Image by (Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS)

economy, business and finance

Investors face another wild day on the ASX

By Liza Kappelle

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 08:11:56

Investors are bracing for another wild day on the share market after US equities tanked and Australian stocks suffered their worst one-day loss in history.

The SPI200 futures contract was down 209 points, or 4.14 per cent, at 4,839 points at 0800 AEDT on Tuesday, suggesting Australia’s volatile market will plunge.

NAB’s morning call note says global markets were far from impressed with measures to counteract economic impacts of the coronavirus on Monday despite the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by a full percentage point and the return of quantitative easing.

Global markets plunged overnight, with the Dow Jones down 10 per cent.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 finished down 537.3 points, or 9.7 per cent, at 5,002 on Monday, eclipsing an 8.3 per cent drop on October 10, 2008, during the height of the global financial crisis.

The dive put the index back to levels last seen in April 2016.

The ASX200 has lost 30.5 per cent of its value in three-and-a-half weeks of tumultuous trading since February 20.

The Aussie dollar was buying 61.15 US cents at 0800 AEDT on Tuesday, up from Monday’s 60.96 US cents, which was its lowest level against its US counterpart since 2003.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL faces pay 'pain' in coronavirus crisis

AFL players, clubs and administrators will take significant pay cuts as the league attempts to grapple with the coronavirus crisis impacting the world.

rugby league

NRL set to meet nation's chief medico

NRL officials will meet with Australia's chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, on Tuesday to discuss their plans to combat the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

AFL battles to get 2020 season underway

The AFL's 2020 season will be cut from 23 rounds to 17, but Thursday's kick-off remains in doubt and pay cuts loom as the sport contends with the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

Tigers keen to kick-start AFL season

Dual Richmond premiership coach Damien Hardwick is keen to get the Tigers' AFL flag defence up and running against Carlton at the MCG on Thursday.

rugby league

NRL to explore 15-team season: Greenberg

The NRL has begun exploring ways its season can continue should the Warriors return home to New Zealand and be forced to self-quarantine.

news

health

Dutton 'relieved' after hospital release

Peter Dutton is in quarantine at his Queensland home and his family has temporarily moved out after the minister was briefly hospitalised.

sport

Australian rules football

world

virus diseases

Trump urges no crowds, flags recession

The White House is urging all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out, to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.