Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
ANZ Bank's interim dividend of 25 cents per share has won over the share market. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

banking

Investors raise ANZ shares after payout

By Steven Deare

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 15:13:43

ANZ Bank’s interim dividend of 25 cents per share has won over the share market, even though management set aside another $500 million for the costs of the pandemic.

The bank’s interim dividend was well down on its 80 cents per share payout for the same period last year. Yet a dividend was a relief to shareholders, after bosses postponed a decision in view of COVID-19.

Rival Westpac on Tuesday said it would not pay an interim dividend, while the Commonwealth and NAB reduced their payouts.

Investors had raised ANZ shares by 3.87 per cent to $18.77 at 1510 AEST.

The bank had third quarter cash earnings of $1.59 billion. It did not provide earnings results for the same period last year.

Management was wary of the ongoing pandemic, and the $500 million provision in the June quarter to guard against bad debts adds to $1,674 million taken in the first half.

Loan deferrals were the main area of concern.

There were 84,000 home loan accounts with repayments deferred as of July 31.

These home loan balances are worth $31 billion, or 12 per cent of the bank’s $268 billion home loan portfolio.

The bank claims two thirds of these account holders have stable or improved income.

More customers with deferrals were from Victoria than other state or territory, showing the impact of stage four restrictions in Melbourne.

Victorians accounted for 32 per cent of the 84,000 home loan deferrals, followed by New South Wales residents (27 per cent).

There were also 22,000 business accounts with deferrals, worth $9.5 billion.

Chief executive Shayne Elliot said the bank was better placed than it had been for the Global Financial Crisis, as data analytics technology allowed staff to identify trends quickly and respond.

However he believed there could be more obstacles to come.

“You only need to look at the reintroduction of community lockdowns in Victoria and Auckland to realise we all still have a way to go before this virus is behind us,” he said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs stars condemn Seibold NRL trolls

He hardly left Redfern on the best of terms but embattled coach Anthony Seibold has received support from South Sydney stars as he contends with online trolls.

Australian rules football

Swans condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

rugby league

Proctor, Johnson face NRL review

Kevin Proctor and Shaun Johnson could face sanctions from the NRL for making public comment before the Gold Coast captain's judiciary hearing for biting.

rugby league

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

Australian rules football

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in their AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

news

politics

Aged care hotspots stable but fragile: PM

Scott Morrison maintains Victoria is responsible for privately-operated aged care facilities despite the federal government having jurisdiction over them.

sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs stars condemn Seibold NRL trolls

He hardly left Redfern on the best of terms but embattled coach Anthony Seibold has received support from South Sydney stars as he contends with online trolls.

world

civil unrest

Mali's president quits after troop mutiny

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced his resignation and dissolved parliament hours after being detained by mutinous soldiers.