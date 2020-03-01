Invincibles no more: Liverpool lose in EPL

Arsenal’s class of 2003-04 can breathe easy as Liverpool will not be joining them as Premier League “Invincibles”.

“Phew…” was the immediate reaction from Arsenal’s Twitter account after Liverpool collapsed to their first league loss of the season and first in 442 days – a 3-0 defeat at Watford.

It marked the end of a 44-match undefeated streak and a record-tying 18-match winning run for Liverpool in the league.

Juergen Klopp’s team headed to Vicarage Road on Saturday as the champions-in-waiting – with a record 22-point lead – and needing to get through 11 more matches to also become only the second to complete a full season unbeaten since the start of the Premier League in 1992.

However, their defeat was the heaviest suffered by a team top of England’s top-flight against an opponent in the relegation zone since Leicester City beat Manchester United 3-0 on November 23, 1985.

Few could have foreseen the manner of the meltdown against Watford, with all the goals in the second half through Ismaila Sarr (two) and Troy Deeney.

However, the Reds still only need just just four wins from their final 10 games of the campaign to seal a 19th top-flight championship.

“Credit to Watford, they deserved it,” Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said.

“There is no reason for panic.

“The (unbeaten) record, and the talk of the records, is all media.

“We just try to win every game ahead of us.”

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso scored twice – including an 85th-minute equaliser – in a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, Bournemouth replied with goals from Jefferson Lerma (54th) and Joshua King (57th) as they grabbed a home point but still sit in the bottom three.

Fourth-placed Chelsea are four points ahead of fifth-place Manchester United who visit Everton on Sunday.

Crystal Palace are up to 12th after they grabbed a 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion, who were hit by the sucker-punch of a goal against the run of play by Jordan Ayew.

The Seagulls – home to Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan and midfielder Aaron Mooy – remain the only club in the top four English divisions without a victory in 2020 and sit just one point above the bottom three.

Elsewhere, West Ham United accounted for Southampton 3-1 to move out of the drop zone while Newcastle United and Burnley drew 0-0 at St. James’ Park.