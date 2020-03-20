Discover Australian Associated Press

IOC President Thomas Bach has tried to allay athletes' fears over virus preparations for Tokyo 2020 Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

IOC chief moves to ease Tokyo Games fears

By Karolos Grohmann

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 06:11:21

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has moved to ease fears after complaints by athletes as Japan insisted it was not preparing for a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

With the Olympic flame about to be handed by Greece to Japan, Bach insisted on Wednesday that the IOC heard the athletes’ concerns on health and preparations as the virus continues to spread.

“Everybody realised that we have still more than four months to go and we will address this action, and we will keep acting in a responsible way in the interest of the athletes,” Bach said after a conference call with 220 athletes representatives.

Meanwhile, Japan is still planning to host the Olympics as scheduled from July 24-August. 9.

“We’re not making any adjustments to postpone the Games,” the government’s top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, told parliament when asked by a lawmaker whether the government was making plans to cancel or postpone the event.

His comments came amid growing concerns about whether the Games can proceed as planned, with the virus panicking financial markets and bringing business and social activity around the world to a standstill.

Many sports events, some scheduled as far ahead as early June, have been cancelled or postponed, raising concerns among athletes.

Several, including reigning Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi, said the IOC decision was putting athletes’ health at risk, urging them to train as normal when entire countries have shut down to contain the virus spread.

“There is no postponement, no cancellation. But it (the IOC) is putting us at risk,” Stefanidi said.

The IOC and the Japanese government’s optimism was not shared by the finance minister, however, who called the Tokyo Games the cursed Olympics.

“It’s a problem that’s happened every 40 years – it’s the cursed Olympics – and that’s a fact,” Taro Aso, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said in a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, referring to the 1940 Summer and Winter Games, cancelled by World War II, and the boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

