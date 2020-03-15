IOC committed to staging 2020 Tokyo Games

The International Olympic Committee has reiterated its commitment to staging the Tokyo Games as scheduled despite sport continuing to shut down across the world.

Earlier on Friday, the Hellenic Olympic Committee announced it would cancel all Greek legs of the Olympic Torch Relay due to the coronavirus.

The IOC's statement read: "We fully understand the decision taken by the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) in association with the Greek Ministry of Health to cancel the Greek leg of the Olympic Torch Relay.

"The handover of the Olympic Flame will happen as scheduled on 19 March 2020. The International Olympic Committee confirms its full commitment to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

IOC and Tokyo organising committee officials have so far resolutely refused to contemplate contingency measures for the Games, such as postponement or staging it without spectators.

This approach was stressed on Friday by Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto, who said the Games would "absolutely not" be delayed.

Thursday's flame-lighting ceremony in Greece was the first since 1984 to take place without spectators.