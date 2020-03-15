Discover Australian Associated Press

Actor Gerard Butler was an Olympic torchbearer before the Greek legs were called off on Friday. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

IOC committed to staging 2020 Tokyo Games

By AAP

March 15, 2020

2020-03-15 03:44:50

The International Olympic Committee has reiterated its commitment to staging the Tokyo Games as scheduled despite sport continuing to shut down across the world.

Earlier on Friday, the Hellenic Olympic Committee announced it would cancel all Greek legs of the Olympic Torch Relay due to the coronavirus.

The IOC's statement read: "We fully understand the decision taken by the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) in association with the Greek Ministry of Health to cancel the Greek leg of the Olympic Torch Relay.

"The handover of the Olympic Flame will happen as scheduled on 19 March 2020. The International Olympic Committee confirms its full commitment to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

IOC and Tokyo organising committee officials have so far resolutely refused to contemplate contingency measures for the Games, such as postponement or staging it without spectators.

This approach was stressed on Friday by Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto, who said the Games would "absolutely not" be delayed.

Thursday's flame-lighting ceremony in Greece was the first since 1984 to take place without spectators.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL to make coronavirus decision Sunday

ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys and chief executive Todd Greenberg are set to front the media to discuss the latest plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Super Rugby suspended due to coronavirus

The Super Rugby season has been suspended after the decision of the New Zealand government to quarantine people entering the country for 14 days.

Formula One

Dutch Grand Prix set to be postponed

The Dutch Grand Prix scheduled for May 3 is set to be postponed along with earlier Formula One races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China.

rugby league

Panthers roar home to stun Roosters in NRL

Late tries to Viliame Kikau and Stephen Crichton have given Penrith a 20-14 upset win over reigning NRL premiers the Sydney Roosters in their round-one clash.

rugby league

NZ travel limits puts NRL season in doubt

The New Zealand government has announced international arrivals must self-isolate for a fortnight, putting the NRL season in doubt for the Warriors.

news

politics

Australians urged to do their bit on virus

Australians are being urged to wash their hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, dispose of tissues, and avoid contact with others if they're feeling unwell.

sport

rugby league

NRL to make coronavirus decision Sunday

ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys and chief executive Todd Greenberg are set to front the media to discuss the latest plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Closed borders, travel bans to stop virus

Countries have closed their borders, imposed strict travel restrictions and banned mass gatherings as they try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.