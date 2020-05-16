IOC: Massive bill for delayed Tokyo Games

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
IOC President Thomas Bach admits postponing this year's Olympics will be hugely expensive. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

IOC: Massive bill for delayed Tokyo Games

By AAP

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 02:25:08

The International Olympic Committee expects to bear costs of up to $US800 million ($A1.2 billion) for its part in the organisation of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics..

In March, the IOC Committee and the Japanese government decided to delay the Games, due to start this July, until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We anticipate we will have to bear costs of up to $US800 million for our part and responsibilities in the organisation of the postponed Games Tokyo 2020,” IOC President Thomas Bach told a conference call at the end of the IOC’s executive board meeting.

He said of that amount $US650 million would go towards the organisation of the Games next year and $US150 million to support international federations and National Olympic Committees.

The figure announced by Bach does not include any costs Tokyo Games organisers and the Japanese government have to incur by the 12-month delay of the world’s biggest multi-sports event.

Bach declined to speculate on a possible new delay if the virus is still a major concern next year.

“We are now working with full engagement for the success of Tokyo 2020 in 2021 and to have these Games in a safe environment for all participants,” he said.

“We are one year and two months away from the opening of these postponed Olympic games. We should not fuel any speculation on any future development.”

Latest sport

motor racing

McLaren: Ricciardo always our No.1 choice

McLaren's team boss Zak Brown said the team's new Australian recruit for next season, Daniel Ricciardo, was always their No.1 choice.

tennis

ATP/WTA tours extend tennis suspension

Professional tennis on the ATP and WTA tours has been suspended until August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

virus diseases

F1 and Silverstone strike British GP deal

Formula 1 and UK race track Silverstone have agreed a deal for two grands prix to be held at the venue this season.

Australian rules football

Cut players some slack: AFLPA boss

AFL players will be operating under tight restrictions when the season resumes and the Players' Association says they will do their best to adhere to them.

soccer

Socceroos return to action in Bundesliga

Socceroos Mathew Leckie and Brandon Borrello return to action when the Bundesliga kicks off this weekend and will be joined by other Australians in Europe soon.

news

health

NSW drinkers enjoy taste of normality

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW.

sport

motor racing

McLaren: Ricciardo always our No.1 choice

McLaren's team boss Zak Brown said the team's new Australian recruit for next season, Daniel Ricciardo, was always their No.1 choice.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus hotspots flare as economies reopen

Countries are pushing ahead with relaxing coronavirus restrictions and reopening economies but new coronavirus outbreaks are testing health systems.