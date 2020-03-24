Discover Australian Associated Press

The IOC has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games, member Dick Pound has told USA Today. Image by AP PHOTO

Summer Olympics

IOC member: Games decision already made

By Agencies

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 06:00:11

International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound believes the IOC has already decided to postpone the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC has given itself four weeks to decide on the future of this year’s Games, which are due to start on July 24.

But in a newspaper report Pound said the games were likely now to be held in 2021, with the details to be worked out in the next four weeks.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told USA Today on Monday.

“The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

Australia and Canada withdrew from the Games on Monday as organisers faced global pressure to postpone the Olympics for the first time in their 124-year modern history.

Great Britain are unlikely to send a team to Tokyo should the Games go ahead, British Olympic Association (BOA) chairman Hugh Robertson said on Monday.

The Swiss Olympic Committee also called for a postponement, saying a fair, global Games was not currently possible.

And Pound, the 77-year-old Canadian and former IOC vice president said he believed the IOC would announce its next steps soon, adding: “It will come in stages. 

“We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe does not believe the Tokyo Olympics can be held under current circumstances after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) admitted it was considering postponing the Games due to the coronavirus crisis.

“If I’m asked whether the Olympics can be held at this moment, I would have to say the world is not in such a condition,” Abe told a parliamentary session on Monday.

