IOOF slashes payout as H1 profit slumps

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Wealth manager IOOF Holdings has reported a 15 per cent first-half profit dive. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

earnings

IOOF slashes payout as H1 profit slumps

By Alex Druce

February 18, 2020

2020-02-18 15:25:53

IOOF Holdings has reported a 15 per cent first-half profit plunge and slashed its interim dividend as it continues to reshape its business and adjust to an altered regulatory landscape.

The wealth manager’s statutory net profit for the six months to December 31 fell by $20 million to $115 million, with its underlying profit result of $61.4 million down 39 per cent, in line with the downwardly revised guidance offered this month.

Underlying profit from continuing operations decreased $36.4 million to $56.6 million for the half, reflecting reduced income related to the purchase of ANZ’s OnePath pensions and investments unit in October.

This figure does not factor in IOOF’s sale of Ord Minnett, AET Corporate Trust, and Perennial Value Management during the period. 

Revenue for the half – up 4.0 per cent to $527 million – was also weighed down by various legislative, competitive and pricing impacts, as well as a full six months ownership of the ex-ANZ aligned dealer groups.

Funds under management increased 5.2 per cent to $145.7 billion.

Chief executive Renato Mota said Tuesday’s result reflected the business’s recent focus in reshaping the business to be “fit for purpose” for the opportunities ahead.

IOOF will pay a fully franked interim dividend of 16 cents per share, down from 25.5 cents a year ago. 

A turbulent second half for IOOF included a court victory over APRA’s bid to disqualify as superannuation trustees its former managing director Chris Kelaher, non-executive director George Venardos, and three other executives.

ASIC did, however, impose extra conditions on the firm to make sure a majority of its directors had appropriate skills and experience to support its investment operations, or risk losing its financial licence.

IOOF was one of the companies savaged at the financial services royal commission over the fees-for-no-service scandal.

The company shed nearly two-thirds of its value between a record high of $11.94 in October 2017 and a 10-year low of $4.60 in December 2018. 

It said on Tuesday its customer remediation bill for financial services would be in line with its $223 million estimate.

The company’s share price dipped to a fresh four-month low of $6.66 in early trade on Tuesday and was still 0.57 per cent lower at $7.00 by 1520 AEDT. 

Latest sport

cricket

Aussie Healy fails again in T20 trial game

Alyssa Healy has failed with the bat again but Australia still defeated South Africa in their final practice match before the Women's Twenty20 World Cup.

rugby league

Dragons' McInnes out for up to 12 weeks

St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes could miss up to 12 weeks after suffering a knee injury during the NRL nines.

Australian rules football

Teams named for AFL bushfire relief game

Richmond and GWS have each had six players selected for next week's AFL bushfire relief match between Victoria and the All Stars.

rugby league

Mitchell hopes to change the game at No.1

Latrell Mitchell hopes to emulate Greg Inglis and "change the game" at fullback at South Sydney this NRL season, after fearing complacency at the Roosters.

rugby league

Izaia Perese stood down by Broncos

Brisbane Broncos have stood down promising talent Izaia Perese after he was charged with drug offences.

news

politics

Sydney water restriction relief questioned

Water restrictions in greater Sydney will be relaxed to Level 1 in March after the "biggest rain event in 20 years", but the decision has displeased some.

sport

cricket

Aussie Healy fails again in T20 trial game

Alyssa Healy has failed with the bat again but Australia still defeated South Africa in their final practice match before the Women's Twenty20 World Cup.

world

health

Coronavirus infections slow in China

The World Health Organisation says new figures suggest the number of coronavirus infections appear to be declining in China.