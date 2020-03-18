Discover Australian Associated Press

Fast bowler Pat Cummins is the highest paid Australian player in the under threat IPL. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

cricket

IPL mulls date, travel ban hits Aussies

By Rob Forsaith

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 16:38:34

Unprecedented travel restrictions are likely to scupper Australians’ participation in the Indian Premier League, should the Twenty20 bonanza proceed at all.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a blanket ‘do not travel overseas’ advisory that will remain in place indefinitely, intending to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The level-four warning spells out “you should not travel”, “your health and safety is at extreme risk” and “if you get into trouble, the Australian Government may be unable to help”.

Presuming that advice remains in place next month, IPL-bound Australians would need to finalise individual insurance and emergency-plan arrangements.

Cricket Australia (CA), having recently attempted to soothe concerns it would revoke no-objection certificates for the IPL, is supportive of Wednesday’s travel advice.

CA has previously opted against sending teams to Pakistan when it was classified a level-three “reconsider your need to travel” destination by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

This is arguably a more complex issue for many reasons, especially as the IPL falls during players’ leave period, but it could prove a moot point.

IPL organisers have already pushed this season’s start back to April 15, the same date which the Indian government has suspended all visas until, with expectation growing it will change again soon.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” national skipper Aaron Finch, who was slated to join Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore, told SEN.

“That (travel advice) has changed over the last couple of hours. That could change in two weeks or three weeks, it’s hard to plan anything.

“But it’s just about making sure everyone around you personally is safe and you’re doing everything you can to stop the spread.”

Pat Cummins ($A3.1 million) headlined the list of Australians sold during the most recent auction, underlining how much is at stake.

One player agent suggested to AAP on Wednesday that India’s board could attempt to stage a truncated IPL that ends as late as September.

England intended to launch a new format and league in July with help from Finch and other Australian stars, but the Hundred is now in doubt like so many sporting events.

Australian players would cop a major financial blow if the coronavirus outbreak affected the next home summer, which includes a lucrative Test series against India plus the men’s T20 World Cup.

“That’s the risk you take when you have the revenue-share model, when the organisation takes a hit then so do we,” Finch said.

“We understand we’re all in this together.

“I’m sure in the long run, everything will be back to normal at some stage. It’s just hard to say when.”

