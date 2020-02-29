Iran coronavirus death toll reaches 26

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Iranian authorities called off Friday prayers in the capitals of 23 of Iran's 31 provinces. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Iran coronavirus death toll reaches 26

By Parisa Hafezi and Nafisa Eltahir

February 29, 2020

2020-02-29 08:35:55

Iran’s death toll from coronavirus has risen to 26, by far the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people now stands at 245, including several senior government officials.

The outbreak prompted authorities to call off Friday prayers in the capitals of 23 of Iran’s 31 provinces, including Tehran and the Shi’ite Muslim holy cities of Qom and Mashhad as well as some other infected areas, state TV reported.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA said Iran had banned Chinese citizens from entering.

Those infected officials include Masoumeh Ebtekar, the vice-president for women and family affairs, and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi.

Ebtekar’s case was said to be mild and she had not been admitted to hospital.

“In the last 24 hours, we have had 106 (new) confirmed cases … The death toll has reached 26,” Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on Iranians to avoid “unnecessary trips inside the country”.

Iran has also imposed some restrictions on access to shrines in Qom and Mashhad, Health Minister Saeed Namaki told state TV, adding that visitors to the holy sites should “pray and leave”.

“Gatherings are not allowed inside the shrines,” he said.

Iranian authorities said hundreds of people initially suspected of having the virus had tested negative and been discharged from hospital.

Authorities including President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran had no plans to quarantine any cities or districts despite the sharp rise in numbers in a short time.

The government extended the closure of universities and cinemas and a temporary ban on cultural, sports events and conferences for another week.

The death rate among confirmed cases of the virus has been running about 10 per cent in Iran compared with about three per cent elsewhere. Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Febryary 19.

Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organisation’s emergencies program, said “the most likely factor is obviously this disease came unseen and undetected into Iran. The extent of infection may be broader than we think.”

Iran’s foreign ministry said “some 20,000 coronavirus test kits and some other material” would be delivered to the country from China by Iran’s Mahan Air flight on Friday.

Latest sport

swimming

Clean sport my focus: Mack Horton

Mack Horton has commented following CAS handing down an eight-year ban to his swimming rival, Sun Yang.

tennis

Barty downed by Kvitova in Doha semis

Australian world No.1 Ashleigh Barty has been beaten by eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open.

cycling

NZ's Strong claims world points race gold

Corbin Strong has secured points race gold for New Zealand at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin.

rugby league

Folau tipped to be Man of Steel contender

Hull coach Lee Radford says former Wallaby Israel Folau could be a candidate for Super League's Man of Steel this year with Catalans Dragons.

cricket

Labuschagne eager for South Africa reunion

Australia's ODI series in South Africa will be a special one for Marnus Labuschagne, who is set to play in his birth nation for the first time.

news

politics

Two more Australians contract COVID-19

Two more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Australia, but while COVID-19 continues to spread, the WHO has yet to declare a pandemic.

sport

swimming

Clean sport my focus: Mack Horton

Mack Horton has commented following CAS handing down an eight-year ban to his swimming rival, Sun Yang.

world

virus diseases

WHO raises coronavirus risk to 'very high'

The World Health Organisation has raised its global coronavirus risk alert from "high" to "very high".