Iran battles worst Middle East outbreak

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The virus has also dampened Iran's celebrations for the Nowruz New Year. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Iran battles worst Middle East outbreak

By Nasser Karimi

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 21:51:35

Iran has announced 149 more fatalities from the new coronavirus, bringing its death toll to 1433 amid nearly 20,000 confirmed cases.

Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East, and has been widely criticised for its slow response.

The country’s leaders struck an upbeat tone earlier Friday, issuing messages in honour of the Persian new year in which they vowed to overcome the pandemic.

They also pledged to build up the economy after a delayed response to the pandemic by authorities contributed to the worst outbreak in the Middle East.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, called the new year “the year of leaps in production” in Iran’s economy, which has been under heavy US sanctions since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord.

President Hassan Rouhani marked the new year, known as Nowruz, by promising a better economy. “We will put the Coronavirus behind us soon with unity, with hard work and with cooperation,” he said.

Their optimistic tone stood in stark contrast to the devastation caused by the outbreak.

Rouhani has defended his government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in the face of widespread criticism that officials acted too slowly and may have even covered up initial cases before infections rapidly spread across the country.

Rouhani assured Iranians that his administration will prioritise health in the coming year and said it had stockpiled basic supplies.

Khamenei issued a religious edict this week prohibiting all unnecessary travel and authorities have restricted travel between cities.

After weeks of heavy criticism, authorities finally closed two major religious shrines in recent days.

Other countries in the region have imposed far stricter measures to contain the virus, including cancelling flights, sealing borders and forcing all non-essential businesses to close.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Undermanned Giants crush Cats in AFL

Toby Greene and Harry Perryman have kicked four goals each to help GWS record a 32-point win over Geelong in round one of the AFL season.

rugby league

Storm score late NRL win over Sharks

Melbourne have continued their unbeaten run to start the NRL season with a two-point win over Cronulla in Sydney.

soccer

Wanderers hold Sydney to A-League draw

Western Sydney Wanderers have scored a late equaliser to hold A-League leaders Sydney to a 1-1 draw at Bankwest Stadium.

rugby league

DCE is Manly NRL ice man to beat Roosters

Daly Cherry-Evans has kicked the 21st field goal of his NRL career to take Manly to a 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

soccer

Catley leads City to W-League glory

Matildas star Steph Catley has led Melbourne City to a record fourth W-League championship, scoring the only goal in a grand final win over Sydney FC.

news

health

Beaches in Sydney, regional NSW closed

Bondi Beach has temporarily been closed after pictures of thousands ignoring social distancing measures drew worldwide condemnation.

sport

Australian rules football

Undermanned Giants crush Cats in AFL

Toby Greene and Harry Perryman have kicked four goals each to help GWS record a 32-point win over Geelong in round one of the AFL season.

world

health

Lockdowns increase globally as virus hits

The number of lockdowns around the world are increasing as countries try to control Covid-19, which is straining health systems