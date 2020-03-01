Discover Australian Associated Press

Iranian health official Kianoush Jahanpour has urged people to stay away from mass gatherings. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Iran says virus kills 43, and 593 cases

By By JON GAMBRELL

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 22:32:06

An Iranian Health Ministry spokesman says the Islamic Republic is preparing for the possibility of “tens of thousands” coming to test for the new coronavirus, underscoring the concern over the outbreak there.

Kianoush Jahanpour spoke at a news conference where he said the illness the virus causes has killed 43 people amid 593 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic.

The new figures from Iran this pushes the total cases in the Middle East to over 720. Iran has the highest death toll in the world outside of China, the epicentre of the virus.

Jahanpour denied reports by the BBC’s Farsi service putting the death toll over four times as high, saying foreign media outlets had “political” biases and no access to Iran’s laboratories.

However, his acknowledgement of the number of people potentially wanting testing shows how concerned Iran is over the virus, especially after days of officials downplaying it.

Jahanpour also urged people not to attend funerals of the dead, as a mass gathering could help spread the virus.

Earlier Saturday, Bahrain threatened legal prosecution against travellers who came from Iran and hadn’t been tested for the new coronavirus, and also barred public gatherings for two weeks.

The tiny island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia has been hard-hit with cases and shut down flights to halt the spread of the virus, which causes the illness named COVID-19 by experts.

All of Bahrain’s cases link back to Iran, whose death toll of 34 killed is the worst outside of China, the epicentre of the virus. Iran alone has 388 cases of the virus, including top officials, and experts fear that number may be far greater, something Iranian officials themselves have begun to hint.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that 2,292 people had come to the kingdom from Iran before the announcement of the outbreak there. Of those, only “310 citizens” had called authorities and undergone testing, the ministry said, raising the possibility of the untested being arrested and charged if they refuse.

The ministry “affirmed that the required legal proceedings would be taken against anyone who returned from Iran in February and didn’t call to make appointments for the tests,” the Interior Ministry said. “It highlighted that preventing the outbreak of the infection is the responsibility of individuals and society as a whole.”

Sunni-ruled Bahrain has engaged in a yearslong crackdown on all dissent in the island kingdom since its 2011 Arab Spring protests, which saw its majority Shi’Ite population demand greater political freedoms. Militants have launched small, sporadic attacks in the time since which Bahrain security forces blame on Iran, the Mideast’s Shi’Ite power.

