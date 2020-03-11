Iran says virus kills 54, toll up to 291

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Iran is the hardest-hit country in the Middle East by the coronavirus outbreak. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Iran says virus kills 54, toll up to 291

By AAP

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 22:29:57

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 54 more people, raising the death toll to 291 amid 8042 cases in the Islamic Republic.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement in a televised news conference. It represented an 18 per cent increase in deaths from the day before and 12 per cent more confirmed cases.

Iran is the hardest-hit country in the Mideast by the new coronavirus, which sickens but largely does not kill those afflicted.

Elsewhere, Lebanese Health Ministry official said a man has died from the coronavirus, marking the first known death from the COVID-19 illness in the country.

The official says the 56-year-old man had recently returned from Egypt. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to give official statements.

The Mediterranean country has 41 confirmed cases of of the new coronavirus – most of them linked to Iran. At least one patient who returned from Iran has left the hospital after two weeks successful treatment.

Lebanon has been hit by a severe financial and economic crisis since October, particularly after mass protests against the country’s ruling elite broke out in October.

But street demonstrations have been minimal since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Across the region, there are more than 8600 confirmed cases of the virus. Worldwide, there are more than 110,000 confirmed cases of the new virus, with more than 3800 deaths attributed to it.

The number of people who have recovered is about 62,000.

Latest sport

rugby league

Greenberg ready to send message to Dogs

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg vows Canterbury's Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor will face tough sanctions if they have made a code of conduct breach.

Formula One

FIA boss behind Ferrari settlement: report

FIA president and ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt was reportedly behind a settlement with his old team after an investigation into the Italian outfit's 2019 engine.

motor racing

Ricciardo wary as three self-isolate at GP

Australian F1 ace Daniel Ricciardo has pulled out of a press conference at Albert Park as three enter self-isolation over coronavirus concerns.

rugby league

Bulldogs drama overshadows NRL kick off

The NRL season opener is meant to be a celebration of Simply the Best, but Canterbury's schoolgirl scandal is simply the worst-case scenario for all concerned.

rugby league

Morris to play tough for Sharks until exit

Josh Morris admits he is relieved after being told he will be released to the Sydney Roosters after playing the first two games of the NRL season for Cronulla.

news

health

Brisbane clubbers at risk of coronavirus

Queensland Health has issued warning to patrons of a popular venue that someone who tested positive to coronavirus spent a night clubbing in Brisbane's CBD.

sport

rugby league

Greenberg ready to send message to Dogs

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg vows Canterbury's Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor will face tough sanctions if they have made a code of conduct breach.

world

crime, law and justice

Aust MH17 files 'possibly hacked': court

An Australian police report was obtained by Russian spies and leaked in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court has heard.