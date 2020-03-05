Discover Australian Associated Press

There are fears the Iranian health system is underestimating the reporting of coronavirus cases. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus warning for Iranian celebrations

By Paul Osborne and Finbar O'Mallon

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 13:19:32

Australia’s health department may advise members of the Iranian community to avoid local Iranian New Year’s Celebrations due to the coronavirus.

The likely advice comes as authorities urge anyone who has returned to Australia from Iran since February 19 to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

The nation’s chief medical officer told a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra on Wednesday the government wasn’t yet looking to advise the general public to avoid large public gatherings.

“The Iranian New Year’s celebrations are coming up in a few weeks; we are considering making a recommendation to that community because of its high risk,” Dr Brendan Murphy said.

Biosecurity legislation would allow authorities to ban people from mass public gatherings, but Dr Murphy said simply giving advice to Australians would do.

“The Australian population is very cooperative,” he said.

Iran reported its first COVID-19 case on February 20, with the number of cases rising to 1501 and 66 deaths as of Tuesday.

Dr Murphy said the death-to-reported cases ratio suggested the actual case numbers of coronavirus in Iran were “materially understated”.

Australian public health laboratories have now confirmed several cases of COVID-19 in people with direct or indirect travel history to Iran.

All confirmed cases have been isolated and are receiving medical treatment, while all states and territories have begun tracing.

“It is clear that the Iranian health system is managing a large number of cases which have developed over a short period of time and as a result, reporting of cases may have been delayed or underestimated,” Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has increased its advisory level to “do not travel to Iran”.

Entry to Australia for people who have been in Iran in the past 14 days has been limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their dependants, for an initial 14-day period from March 1.

