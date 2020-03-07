Discover Australian Associated Press

Iranians should avoid cash, Health Minister Saeed Namaki says amid efforts to halt COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Iranians urged to avoid cash to stop virus

By AAP

March 7, 2020

2020-03-07 03:35:23

Iran’s health minister has advised citizens to avoid using cash in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“Cash should be especially avoided, because bank notes and coins could also be a danger,” Saeed Namaki told a press conference in Tehran on Thursday, laying out a plan to fight the spread of the disease across the country.

In further measures, the ministry said it had issued instructions for regular disinfection of public places, including public transport and entrances to official buildings.

Tests will also be conducted on shoppers at the entrances to larger malls and in spot checks on highways to prevent those running a fever from entering crowded places or travelling to other regions.

Schools and universities as well as cinemas and theatres have been closed, with the army and Iran’s elite paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said to be helping fight the spread of the disease.

Iran has so far confirmed 3,513 coronavirus cases, resulting in a total of 107 deaths.

The crisis has overshadowed preparations for Persian New Year, which falls on March 20.

