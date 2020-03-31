Iran’s president defends virus response

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
 Iran's coronavirus death toll has risen to 2640 amid 38,309 confirmed cases. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Iran’s president defends virus response

By AAP

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 10:11:03

Iran’s president has lashed out at criticism of authorities’ lagging response to the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, saying the government has to weigh economic concerns as it takes measures to contain the pandemic.

Syria, meanwhile, reported the first fatality from the virus in the war-torn country, which has five confirmed infections.

State news agency SANA said a woman died upon reaching an emergency room and tested positive for the virus, without saying where it happened.

Syria has closed schools, restaurants and nightclubs, and imposed a curfew last week aimed at preventing the virus’ spread.

Its healthcare system has been battered by nearly a decade of civil war, leaving the country particularly vulnerable.

Libya, which has also been mired in chaos since 2011, reported another five cases, bringing its total to eight.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said authorities had to consider the effect of mass quarantine efforts on Iran’s beleaguered economy, which is under heavy US sanctions.

“Health is a principle for us but the production and security of society is also a principle for us,” Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting.

“We must put these principles together to reach a final decision.”

State TV on Sunday reported another 123 deaths, pushing Iran’s toll to 2640 amid 38,309 confirmed cases.

In recent days, Iran ordered the closure of non-essential businesses and banned travel between cities but those measures came long after other countries in the region imposed more sweeping lockdowns.

Many Iranians are still flouting orders to stay home.

Iran wants its sanctions lifted and is seeking a $US5 billion ($A8.1 billion) loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Qatar reported its first death from the new coronavirus on Saturday, bringing its case total to at least 590.

In Egypt, at least 1200 Sudanese are stranded at the border after Sudan closed all its crossings, Egyptian officials say. 

Sudan, which is still reeling from the uprising that toppled president Omar al-Bashir last year, has six confirmed cases, including two fatalities. 

Egypt, which has reported 609 cases and 40 fatalities, has imposed curfews and transaction restrictions to prevent crowding at banks. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

All AFL clubs will survive: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says all 18 clubs will survive the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

soccer

Mariners stood down, PFA seeks FFA help

The PFA is demanding Central Coast reverse a decision to stand down their A-League players and staff after receiving confirmation of the Mariners' actions.

cricket

Aus cricket captain Paine's wallet stolen

Isolation took an unwanted twist for Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine when his car was broken into and his wallet stolen on Tuesday.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics set for July-Aug in 2021

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 next year, almost the exact same slot as that originally scheduled for the Games this year.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to start on July 23, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for July 23-August 8 next year, Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee have announced.

news

virus diseases

Business joins race to make virus supplies

The federal government has lavished praise on Australian businesses turning their hand to making coronavirus supplies during the outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

All AFL clubs will survive: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says all 18 clubs will survive the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

world

epidemic and plague

Expert foresees up to 200K US virus deaths

The United States will likely end up with millions of coronavirus cases, a top health official has warned, as over 720,000 infections were reported globally.