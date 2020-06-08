Discover Australian Associated Press

Colin Betts said "we always knew our son Chris wouldn't have taken his own life deliberately". Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Iraq embassy shooting a ‘tragic accident’

By Cheryl Goodenough

June 8, 2020

2020-06-08 14:15:20

The fatal shooting of a former elite soldier at Australia’s embassy in Iraq was probably a “tragic accident”, a Queensland coroner has found.

But it could have been prevented if the international security firm that contracted him had enforced weapons security policies and a ban on alcohol. 

Christopher Betts, 34, died from a gunshot wound to his head in the Baghdad embassy compound on May 12, 2016.

He had protected people like Australian diplomatic staff and visitors, even while under active fire.

But he died when it was least expected, Queensland coroner Terry Ryan said on Monday.

Mr Betts was off-duty, in a room in the embassy compound’s accommodation block.

It was the end of his eight-week deployment and Mr Betts was due to travel home to his wife and parents in Hervey Bay, Queensland, the following day.

He and another contractor Sun McKay had been playing online computer games and drinking.

Just before 2.30am Mr Betts picked up Mr McKay’s loaded Glock handgun, held it next to his head and pulled the trigger.

The death initially appeared to be suicide, according to reports through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

But Mr Betts’ family called for an inquest. Concerns about safety in the contractors’ work environment was one reason.

Mr Ryan heard from 21 witnesses – including Mr McKay – before handing down his findings in the Brisbane Coroners Court on Monday.

“I’m unable to find that Mr Betts intended to take his own life,” Mr Ryan said.

“It is likely that Mr Betts’ death was a tragic accident.”

Mr Betts’ father Colin Betts told reporters outside the court the findings were not unexpected.

“In our hearts we always knew our son Chris wouldn’t have taken his own life deliberately,” he said.

Mr Ryan found security firm Unity Resources Group had procedures and contract clauses in place regarding weapons-handling practices and an alcohol ban.

But their enforcement was “inconsistent”.

Contractors told the inquest there was “a culture of drinking at URG and that some contractors were known to obtain alcohol off-site and conceal it in their rooms in water bottles”, Mr Ryan said.

“To disregard the possibility of misadventure with unsecured weapons in the confines of personal quarters when there was a known culture of alcohol consumption was a particularly irresponsible position to take,” he said.

“It placed the safety of URG contractors at risk, as well as the safety of the Australian Embassy staff they were paid to protect.”

Mr Ryan said evidence at the inquest suggested URG management were engaged in “actively covering up information which did not reflect well on the company”.

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade staff oversaw the URG contract, but were likely “deliberately kept in the dark by URG” about internal issues.

Mr Ryan could not make recommendations regarding URG as the company is not an Australian entity.

URG no longer holds the DFAT contract for security services and did not assist the inquest.

However, Mr Ryan said URG had taken steps to amend its policies following Mr Betts’ death.

Mr Ryan recommended DFAT in future ensures contracting companies have appropriate procedures in place and that they are enforced.

