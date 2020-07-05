Discover Australian Associated Press

Warriors halfback Blake Green felt he had a point to prove in his side's NRL win over Brisbane. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Irritated Green to seek out Warriors boss

By Pamela Whaley

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 00:45:00

An ‘irritated’ Blake Green will seek out Warriors owner Mark Robinson to get an explanation for why he was publicly dumped for next NRL season without so much as a conversation.

The 33-year-old steered steered the Warriors to a 26-16 win over Brisbane in Gosford, just a day after Robinson announced Green wasn’t wanted at the club beyond 2020.

Green, who’s off-contract at the end of the season but wants to play on, was shocked by Robinson’s comments and felt he had a point to prove on Saturday.

“Yeah, a little bit,” Green said when asked if he wanted to make a statement about his worth against the Broncos.

“It irritated me a little bit but the club’s made a decision and I can’t do anything about that, so I’ll just keep playing my role in the footy team and do as best I can.”

Robinson told TVNZ on Friday off-contract players Green and Gerard Beale would not be re-signed by the club because the Warriors want to distance themselves from powerful NRL manager Isaac Moses.

It comes just two weeks after the club made the shock decision to axe coach Stephen Kearney for ‘personality reasons’ while the squad is based in Australia away from families.

Despite how vexed he is at the club’s hierarchy, Green was all class in the Warriors win, kicking the match-turning 40-20 while behind in the final 20 minutes.

After 167 NRL games Green believes he still has something to offer and says he’s proud of everything he’s achieved at the Warriors since arriving in 2018.

“I know the club’s potentially in a bit of a rebuilding stage, so maybe they made a decision that I’m not going to be a part of that,” he said.

“I’m really proud of what I’ve done since I came to the footy club.

“My first year here was the first time we made the finals in seven years. 

“I gave everything I had to the club and I’ll continue to do so. 

“I get along really well with the playing group, there’s some fantastic people here. It is what it is, I can’t change it.

“I love footy. I still want to keep playing. 

“Hopefully I can be of some use to someone and we’ll see how the next couple of days plays out.”

Green said he hasn’t spoken with Robinson yet but will seek him out in the coming days.

“I dare say that will probably happen (Sunday) or the next day,” he continued.

“I didn’t leave my room (on Friday) to be honest, I had two points to get and a game to win for my footy team so I put it to the side.”

