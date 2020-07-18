Discover Australian Associated Press

Israel reopened schools and many businesses in May but its infection rate jumped in recent weeks. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Israel imposes new weekend virus shutdown

By AAP

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 14:37:52

Israel has imposed a new weekend shutdown and tightened a series of coronavirus curbs to lower infection rates amid growing public anger over the government’s handling of the crisis.

People will be allowed to leave their homes this weekend but malls, shops, pools, zoos and museums will shut from Friday afternoon until Sunday morning.

Full weekend lockdowns that could confine people to their homes may be imposed by July 24 after the government gains parliamentary approval for that, Israel Radio reports.

Weekends in Israel begin on Friday afternoon, the eve of the Jewish Sabbath, and last until Sunday – a working day.

On all days, gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors and restaurants would be allowed to serve takeaway only, the government says.

A further decision on whether to keep summer schools and nurseries open will be made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Benny Gantz.

Israel reopened schools and many businesses in May, lifting restrictions that had flattened an infection curve after a partial lockdown imposed in March.

But with the infection rate rising sharply in the past few weeks, many public health experts said the government had moved too fast while neglecting to take the necessary epidemiological steps to control the pandemic once the economy reopened.

A poll by the non-partisan Israel Democracy Institute on Tuesday found only 29.5 per cent of the public trust Netanyahu’s handling of the crisis and thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets, demanding economic relief.

Israel, with a population of nine million, has reported more than 44,000 coronavirus cases and 377 deaths.

rugby league

