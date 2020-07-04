Israel limits gatherings after virus spike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reimposed limits on gatherings as the country confirmed a record number of daily new coronavirus infections.

A maximum of 50 people will now be allowed to gather in large venues, bars and clubs, down from a previous limit of 250.

In smaller enclosed spaces, including houses of worship, the limit will be lowered to 20 people.

“We have to go back to the policy of restrictions to flatten the curve again,” said Netanyahu, adding that the situation could otherwise spiral out of control.

The move comes after the Israeli Health Ministry confirmed a record 966 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours to Thursday, the highest single day caseload since the onset of the pandemic.

Israel’s previous daily record was 819 on April 3.

The country has so far confirmed 26,452 coronavirus cases and 324 related deaths.