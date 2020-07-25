Israel passes emergency law as cases surge

Israel’s government has appointed a coronavirus czar as the number of new infections raised alarm and protesters decried Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the pandemic.

The country recorded over 2,033 new cases in one day, according to Health Ministry data released on Thursday.

Professor Ronni Gamzu, was appointed national coronavirus project manager, the Prime Minister’s Office announced.

A total of 57,450 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Israel. There are 302 seriously ill patients and 440 people have died from the virus.

In mid-May, the number of new daily infections was in the low double-digits in Israel. After a rapid easing of restrictions, the numbers have since skyrocketed.

The parliament, or Knesset, had the night before passed controversial legislation which gives the government authority to take immediate action in its efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

The new law sidelines a parliamentary coronavirus committee which had been tasked with reviewing the government’s decisions.

Addressing talk of yet another election, President Reuven Rivlin tweeted on Thursday: “Like all citizens of this country, I look on the developments in the Knesset with deep concern as they shake the already fragile relations between coalition partners.”

“As a citizen and on behalf of us all, I say: get a grip!” he added, and called for lawmakers to stop squabbling and focus on finding solutions to the crisis.

Local media reported that police deployed water cannons to break up an unapproved gathering of several thousand protesters in Jerusalem.

Thousands have been protesting across Israel, both against the handling of the coronavirus crisis and against Netanyahu’s continued rule as he stands trial on corruption charges.