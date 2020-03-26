Discover Australian Associated Press

Tensions have risen between Israeli authorities and the ultra-Orthodox over COVID-19 restrictions. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Israel shuts synagogues in virus fight

By Aron Heller

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 20:13:12

The Israeli government has approved new sweeping restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic, including ordering the closing of all synagogues amid increased infections in places of worship, just as Libya became the latest at-risk Mideast nation to report its first case.

The announcement by Libya’s UN-backed government now leaves just war-torn Yemen as the last country in the Middle East not to have a reported case of the new virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.

Already, health officials have warned of the danger of the virus’ spread in the Arab world’s poorest country, where the health system has collapsed amid years-long war.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Israel and the Palestinian territories are home to some of the holiest sites in Christianity, Judaism and Islam.

Places of worship largely had been kept open so long as gatherings have not had more than 10 people at a time who maintained a two-metre distance from each other.

Many in Israel’s insular ultra-Orthodox communities, however, have defied restrictions and gathered as usual for prayer and study, despite the pleas of rabbis and local authorities.

That has led to tension with authorities and in at least one case, scuffles with police. Municipal workers also have been urging the ultra-Orthodox to go home, with little effect.

The order to close the synagogues, which goes into effect later Wednesday, reportedly came over the objection of Israel’s health minister, himself an ultra-Orthodox Jew.

The new restrictions in Israel will bar all besides personnel deemed essential from venturing more that 100m from their homes.

In a recent surge, more than 2000 Israelis have been infected, with 37 in serious condition. Five elderly Israelis with pre-existing medical conditions have died.

