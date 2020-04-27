Israeli minister to resign amid virus

Israel’s embattled health minister says he will step down following a public uproar over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and his own COVID-19 infection.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he will step aside as the country forms a new government.

He made no mention of his much-criticised performance at the health ministry, which he has led for most of the past decade,.

Instead, he said he would take over the construction ministry.

In a statement on Sunday, Litzman said he decided not to return to the health ministry for a fourth time, and prefers to lead “a sweeping development for solving the housing crisis in Israel in the housing ministry”.

The government has generally been lauded for keeping the coronavirus crisis in check.

It has infected more than 15,000 Israelis and killed nearly 200 people, but Israel has not seen its health system overwhelmed like hard-hit places such as Italy or New York.

Litzman, an ultra-Orthodox politician with no formal medical training, has come under criticism for appearing ill-prepared at news conferences and reportedly resisting proposals to tighten lockdown measures that would affect the country’s religious community.

Early this month, Litzman was diagnosed with COVID-19, apparently after ignoring his own ministry’s orders to avoid group prayer in public places. He has since recovered.

With the crisis appearing to be in check, the government announced new easing measures on Sunday.

Barber shops, beauty salons and other small businesses reopened, and restaurants were permitted to serve take-away orders for the first time in nearly two months.

Last week, some shops were allowed to open as well. Malls and outdoor markets, however, remain closed out of concerns about a renewed outbreak of the disease.