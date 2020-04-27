Israeli minister to resign amid virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Israel's Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (centre) says he will step aside and move to a new ministry. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Israeli minister to resign amid virus

By Ilan Ben Zion

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 23:36:43

Israel’s embattled health minister says he will step down following a public uproar over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and his own COVID-19 infection.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he will step aside as the country forms a new government.

He made no mention of his much-criticised performance at the health ministry, which he has led for most of the past decade,.

Instead, he said he would take over the construction ministry.

In a statement on Sunday, Litzman said he decided not to return to the health ministry for a fourth time, and prefers to lead “a sweeping development for solving the housing crisis in Israel in the housing ministry”.

The government has generally been lauded for keeping the coronavirus crisis in check. 

It has infected more than 15,000 Israelis and killed nearly 200 people, but Israel has not seen its health system overwhelmed like hard-hit places such as Italy or New York.

Litzman, an ultra-Orthodox politician with no formal medical training, has come under criticism for appearing ill-prepared at news conferences and reportedly resisting proposals to tighten lockdown measures that would affect the country’s religious community. 

Early this month, Litzman was diagnosed with COVID-19, apparently after ignoring his own ministry’s orders to avoid group prayer in public places. He has since recovered.

With the crisis appearing to be in check, the government announced new easing measures on Sunday.

Barber shops, beauty salons and other small businesses reopened, and restaurants were permitted to serve take-away orders for the first time in nearly two months. 

Last week, some shops were allowed to open as well. Malls and outdoor markets, however, remain closed out of concerns about a renewed outbreak of the disease.

Latest sport

rugby union

Rebels will be ready for rugby re-start

While talks continue at Rugby Australia, Rebels coach Dave Wessels says his team will need three weeks to be ready as soon as they get the green light.

Australian rules football

Coaches wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

rugby league

Police fine repentant Mitchell, Addo-Carr

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have been fined by police with an investigation launched into an alleged firearms breach and the NRL looking at the matter.

soccer

Viduka among Australian soccer think tank

Mark Viduka is on a newly-formed 11-member panel charged with forming ideas about Australia's soccer future.

cricket

Paine: Aussie cricketers won't be greedy

Test captain Tim Paine says Australia's cricketers won't be greedy as they await more financial information from Cricket Australia prior to a possible pay cut.

news

virus diseases

'Permanent' change to habits to stop virus

Australia's chief medical officer says people will have to permanently change their behaviour to keep the coronavirus contained.

sport

rugby union

Rebels will be ready for rugby re-start

While talks continue at Rugby Australia, Rebels coach Dave Wessels says his team will need three weeks to be ready as soon as they get the green light.

world

virus diseases

Some countries prise open virus lockdowns

Some countries are easing their coronavirus restrictions but others are keeping the clamps on out of concern a second spike of infections could emerge.