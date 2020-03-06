Israeli monitors count coronavirus votes

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Electoral officials have counted ballots cast by Israelis under coronavirus home quarantine. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Israeli monitors count coronavirus votes

By AAP

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 06:00:29

Gloved and masked, Israeli election monitors have counted the ballot papers of voters suspected of coming into contact with coronavirus.

More than 4000 such voters cast ballots on Monday at special booths that were sequestered and sterile.

They donned surgical masks and gloves as Central Elections Committee delegates watched through a nylon partition.

The committee said its senior directors had volunteered to count the votes, to spare staff vacillation over health risks, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought re-election under the weight of an imminent corruption trial.

Taking care to avoid paper cuts, the monitors – some in protective suits, others making do with masks and gloves – sorted through piles of ballots in a guarded pavilion.

“We wanted to make ourselves an example, to show that the Central Elections Committee cares about every single vote, every single one, no matter what the risk is,” Dean Livne, the committee’s chief legal counsel, said through a blue face mask.

The committee had set a target tally of 1,000 votes per hour, reflecting public pressure for resolution in what was, amid political deadlock, Israel’s third election in a year.

How Israel executes a vote under the shadow of the coronavirus could offer lessons to other countries, including the United States, which holds a presidential poll in November.

Livne said the Central Elections Committee was notified that some other countries had been observing, but did not name them.

Latest sport

cricket

Short eyeing T20 World Cup after ODI nod

D'Arcy Short is set to get an extended run in Australia's one-day international side and could come into calculations for the T20 World Cup.

cricket

Aussie women finally get shot at March 8

Australia's women's cricketers have been asked about the Twenty20 World Cup final at the MCG since January 2018. On Sunday they can finally play in it.

cricket

Aussie women reach T20 World Cup final

Australia beat South Africa by a rain-affected five runs in a dramatic women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, setting up a date with India in the decider.

motor racing

Coronavirus could affect Australian F1 GP

Italian Formula One teams will be subject to "enhanced screening" ahead of their arrival in Melbourne for next week's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Australian rules football

McKenna in mix for Bombers season opener

Essendon speedster Conor McKenna is in the frame to play in their AFL season opener after returning from Ireland in good shape.

news

health

Teen has virus, Sydney high school closed

A student has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the closure of his Sydney school, as NSW's health minister admits it will be difficult to contain the virus

sport

cricket

Short eyeing T20 World Cup after ODI nod

D'Arcy Short is set to get an extended run in Australia's one-day international side and could come into calculations for the T20 World Cup.

world

health

'Pull out all the stops' on virus: WHO

The World Health Organisation has urged governments around the world to pull out "all the stops" to slow the spread of the coronavirus.