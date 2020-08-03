Discover Australian Associated Press

Israelis are protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and coronavirus restrictions. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Israelis protest Netanyahu, virus policies

By Sebastian Engel

August 3, 2020

2020-08-03 07:51:14

Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in several locations across the country against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial and coronavirus pandemic crisis management.

According to a police spokesman on Saturday, more than 7000 people took part in a demonstration near the official residence of the 70-year-old premier in Jerusalem, demanding his resignation.

Around 1,000 people also came to a rally at Netanyahu’s private residence in the coastal city of Caesarea, the police said. There was also a demonstration in Tel Aviv.

There were no initial estimates of the number of participants from the organisers of the protests.

The police were out in force with hundreds of officers after protesters were attacked by suspected right-wingers during an anti-Netanyahu demonstration in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

There have been demonstrations against Netanyahu in Israel for weeks. Amid the coronavirus crisis, he is accused of, among other things, premature easing of lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the virus and a lack of preparation for a second wave.

Unemployment in the country is now over 20 per cent as the economic fallout from the pandemic bites.

Legal proceedings are also under way against Netanyahu. He is charged with fraud, breach of trust and bribery. Many Israelis do not want to accept that Netanyahu remains in office while the corruption trial is ongoing.

The prime minister denies all allegations.

Latest sport

rugby league

Folau refuses to kneel in Super League

Israel Folau's refusal to take a knee to mark the Black Lives Matter movement has overshadowed the return of the Super League season.

Australian rules football

Suns back in AFL shade after hot restart

GWS returned to the top eight and are heading in the opposite direction to fellow AFL expansion side Gold Coast after a comfortable win at Metricon Stadium.

Australian rules football

Taberner leads Dockers to upset AFL win

Fremantle forward Matt Taberner booted four goals and Caleb Serong starred in the midfield to help lift the Dockers to an upset AFL win over Collingwood.

rugby league

Knights steeled for top-eight race in NRL

Newcastle have posted a second consecutive loss but showed enough to give coach Adam O'Brien confidence that his depleted squad are still an NRL force.

Australian rules football

Giants lose Greene but beat Suns in AFL

Injuries to Toby Greene and Matt de Boer have marred a comfortable 26-point AFL win for GWS over Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

news

virus diseases

Masks strongly recommended in NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is strongly recommending people wear marks in four situations including when in enclosed areas such as on public transport.

sport

rugby league

Folau refuses to kneel in Super League

Israel Folau's refusal to take a knee to mark the Black Lives Matter movement has overshadowed the return of the Super League season.

world

virus diseases

India reports 55,000 new virus cases

India has posted a near-daily record 55,000 new COVID-19 cases, while Japan's numbers continue to rise and the death toll in Latin America has passed 200,000.