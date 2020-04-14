Italian death toll lowest since March 19

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have risen by 431 – down from 619 the day before – and the number of new cases slowed to 4092 from a previous 4694.

The tally of deaths on Sunday was the lowest daily rise since March 19.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 19,899, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 156,363, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

There were 3343 people in intensive care on Sunday against 3381 on Saturday – a ninth consecutive daily decline.

Of those originally infected, 34,211 were declared recovered against 32,424 a day earlier.